After a pending sale fell through last month, a unique property has returned to the real estate market. It’s not every day that a pair of townhouses on the riverfront becomes available for purchase. Although the other townhomes currently for sale are not directly located on the water like our first property, they are all still interesting listings across various price points and neighborhoods. What is a townhome exactly? These properties generally consist of three levels and feature at least one shared wall. This residence type is usually part of a larger multi-unit complex, but with fewer amenities compared to condominiums; however, it feels more like a single-family residence because the owner typically enjoys a private entrance, outdoor space, and an attached garage.

According to the Ravenswood Manor Improvement Association, this impressive “double house” was originally built for Frank S. and Victoria Banner in 1924, who rented out the other part of the property, supposedly to their newly married daughter. The stucco exterior features a design inspired by Mediterranean Revival and Spanish Colonial styles. Located on a 150-foot stretch of the Chicago river, adjacent to the Wilson Avenue bridge, this multi-unit property consists of two townhouses: a 2,063-square-foot, two-bedroom home along with a 2,395-square-foot, three-bedroom home. It has beautiful grounds full of native trees, brick terraces, and a flagstone patio. The best part is that it includes a dock. Sorry to say that a boat is not included.

Right next to Lincoln Avenue in Lake View is what’s described as “a distinctive architectural loft-townhome” designed by the late architect Stanley Tigerman, which last sold more than 20 years ago. Like our previous property, this residence is quite expensive. Spanning just over 4,000 square feet, the interior features 12-foot-high ceilings, large windows, a double-sided fireplace, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a chef’s kitchen. Additionally, there is a nearly 1,000-square-feet roof deck that comes with a wet bar and plenty of city views. The property also includes almost $500 in monthly association fees and an attached, heated two-car garage.

Not too far away is a property located in the DePaul/Wrightwood Neighbors area. It’s hard to believe, but in the 1960s and 70s, this neighborhood was in need of revitalization. As a result, numerous modern, small-scale residential infill buildings were constructed, including a block of townhomes at the northeast corner of Racine and Schubert avenues. This south-facing end unit comes with three potential bedrooms spread over multiple levels, two full bathrooms, one assigned parking space, and HOA fees of $308 per month. I particularly like the angled brick fireplace in the living room as well as the private, walled outdoor space.

In the Armour Square/Bridgeport neighborhood, there is a rarely available townhouse in a development that was built about five years ago. This 1,850-square-foot residence features a bright, open-concept interior with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a designer kitchen with granite countertops. The property boasts low monthly HOA fees of $124 and includes two balconies and a two-car garage. Both I-90 and I-55 are easily accessible, but don’t forget the CTA Red Line train is nearby, too, if you prefer not to drive. The Illinois Institute of Technology campus, White Sox park (what do we call it these days?), and the nine-acre Armour Square Park are all within walking distance.

On the edge of the trendy Fulton Market District stands a mid-1990s townhouse complex with a shared gated entry that clearly illustrates how much the surrounding area has changed. Examining its sales history, I found it interesting that the property first sold for $220,000 in 1997, and it last changed hands almost six years ago for $567,500. The current asking price reflects a 63% increase. The open-concept three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence spans three levels and features a two-car attached garage and multiple outdoor spaces. The full-sized rooftop deck has an outdoor kitchen, a television, and dining areas, making it ideal for entertaining.