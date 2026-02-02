These five houses for sale are all truly stop-you-in-your-tracks unique. While such properties may appeal to only a few buyers, no one can deny that they truly make a statement. (When so much looks the same, I can respect that.) In addition to Zillow Gone Wild, there are now numerous social media accounts that dedicate themselves to showcasing the quirkiest homes currently available on the market. I made our own Chicago-area version with today’s slideshow, including a former school in Michigan, a midcentury modern residence with a bold interior in Kankakee County, and a west suburban home inspired by Route 66, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Photos courtesy of Zillow

This unique one-bedroom, one-bathroom weekend retreat in Michiana Shores has returned to the market after it was first listed at the end of August. The property stands out for several reasons: the architecture, landscaping, two-sided fireplace, and exposed trusses everywhere. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find any information about the home’s history or architect. This 1,069-square-foot residence, located close to the beach, would make a lovely getaway for a couple, as long as you don’t have many visitors — although there is enough space to build a guest house or addition.

Just over the border in Michigan, less than 100 miles from Chicago, stands a repurposed school now converted into a single-family residence set on five acres. It spans over 13,000 square feet and includes nine bedrooms, five full bathrooms, chalkboards, and gym equipment. That’s right: You can invite friends over for a game of basketball in the surviving gymnasium. I still have a lot of questions. How did this place come to be? And why is there a barber’s chair in the bathroom? The property does have a large amount of land, including a circular concrete patio with a firepit. Perhaps this could become a family getaway, and they could call their new home “Schoolhouse Summer.”

This listing in Palatine on a corner lot caught my attention, beginning with the exterior and its distinctive, hard-to-miss pop-top addition. Once you step inside the 3,121-square-foot, five-bedroom home, nothing in particular stands out until you reach the primary bedroom. Described as an “oasis,” this suite includes a 1,000-square-foot bedroom that opens onto an atrium with a built-in hot tub and carpeted steps. It also includes a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a newly remodeled but oddly shaped bathroom/wet room. I have a feeling that the skylight above the hot tub was designed before drones.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family residence, situated on nearly half an acre, has unfortunately lost some of its quirkiness since being featured on WGN and Crain’s. Sold “as-is,” the home was once filled with nostalgic items from the 1950s and ‘60s, specifically around Route 66. What survives (besides the Betty Boop painted on the exterior) are the argyle pattern on the living room walls and the black-and-white checkerboard kitchen, complete with a Coca-Cola cooler, a glass-block diner counter, and a door painted to look like a photo booth. The finished basement, featuring knotty pine walls, has a car-themed workshop.

You probably wouldn’t expect to find such a unique property in a village like Essex, which has a population of 841. Described as a “retro oasis” when it originally hit the market in December, the “throwback” features inside this 5,500-square-foot, two-bedroom home are difficult to put into words. I’ll just let the photos do the talking. There are multiple living rooms, a double-sided fireplace, a 1990s-inspired kitchen, and a “fun” bathroom with purple tile, purple tub, and a mosaic of flamingos. I’ll call this home “Eccentric in Essex.”