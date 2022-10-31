Right now, there are five unconventional designs on the market that go against the status quo. Whether it’s six intersecting trapezoids, a dome-shaped structure, an elevated geometric treehouse, or a couple of A-frames, these five suburban properties have all achieved originality in their architecture (plus they’re all located in beautiful rustic settings). Some homeowners might think residing in such a uniquely shaped space is strange or impractical, but not everyone wants to live in a boring old box. Let’s not forget that the triangular building known as the A-frame became one of the most recognizable forms in the 1960s and 70s before losing its cool factor. Today these designs are once again gaining in popularity for homeowners looking to revitalize a nostalgic 20th century building type (although their open interiors and unventilated ceilings have led to climate control issues). Even if weird shapes aren’t your “thing” when it comes to searching for a potential new home, I think one of the five following properties might just change your mind.

On the market for the first time since it was built 50 years ago, this Palos Park home is located at the bottom of a ravine overlooking Mill Creek. Nearby you’ll find Palos Park Woods, McClaughry Springs Woods, and Cal-Sag Channel. The asking price is $1.1 million, which isn’t surprising when you take a look around this stunning property made of natural materials such as brick, timber, and boulders. Influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright, the original homeowner took six years to create this one-of-a-kind structure that consists of six intersecting trapezoids. The interior blends with the outside as the ravine is all around. The living room and bedroom windows have amazing views of trees and wildlife.

Fifty years ago, a New York Times article claimed that “the dome as a home is catching on” not long after Buckminster Fuller created a geodesic dome at the 1967 International and Universal Exposition in Montreal. Although it’s considered to be energy efficient, sustainable, and quick to build, this housing type never became as popular as predicted. Designed by architect Gerald Bunting in 1978, this unique dome home with geometric windows and 900 sq ft wraparound deck sits on almost an acre right next to the Thorn Creek Woods Nature Preserve. Currently listed at $365,000, the present owner is offering a $10,000 credit for new kitchen countertops and other interior updates.

Located at the end of a private drive between both St. Andrews Golf & Country Club and Old Wayne Golf Club is this former architect’s home in West Chicago. This unique angular design is raised above the ground to take advantage of its site full of mature trees and wildlife. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence has an open floor plan with high ceilings, loft spaces, and an impressive staircase that connects all three levels. The sliding glass doors off the eat-in kitchen open directly to the massive covered balcony. Similar to the Palos Park property in that it’s another great contemporary design with gorgeous views.

Staying in West Chicago to share this beautifully updated A-frame located on an acre with a private pond and in-ground pool. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a freshened up interior including wood beams that have been painted white and a brand new kitchen with quartz countertops. There are numerous outdoor spaces with multiple balconies and patios as well as a covered grill area. Not only is the home steps away from the IL Prairie Path, but Timber Ridge County Forest Preserve, West Dupage Woods, and Cantigny Park are all nearby.

Here is another A-frame for sale, this time in Woodstock. With its charming town square and an hour train ride on the Union Pacific Northwest Line to Chicago, there is a lot to love about this McHenry County town. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom house has some great interior features like a floating staircase, exposed wooden walls, and several wood-burning fireplaces. But the show-stopper of any A-frame is the huge window that spans the two levels of the home letting in lots of natural light. The 6.6-acre rural property also includes its own private woods, walking trails, native prairie plants, chicken coop (the sale of the owner’s chickens is negotiable), and two additional buildings.