Just because it’s January doesn’t mean you can’t dream of summer living. The following five properties for sale, all located outside of Illinois, are cottages that can be used as vacation or weekend retreats — or year-round residences. Considering that the Lake Geneva area is a hot market right now, as Crain’s Chicago Business reported in September, I thought I’d share a $1.65 million home that was listed last month. On the southern shore of Geneva Lake in Wisconsin lies the Harvard Club, established in 1875 by campers from nearby Harvard, Illinois. Five years later, the land was divided into 25 lots where tents had once been pitched, and four parallel rows of cottages facing each other – with unusually placed corner entrances — were built in popular historical revival styles of the time: Gothic, Queen Anne, and Colonial. The club itself is on almost four acres of land with 250 feet of lake frontage. We also have other cottage-style homes in Long Beach and Michiana Shores in Indiana, as well as in the popular resort towns of South Haven and Saugatuck in Michigan.

Photos courtesy of Zillow

It’s rare for a property in Fontana, Wisconsin’s Harvard Club to hit the market. This nearly 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom cottage, renovated in 2014, last sold over 15 years ago for $475,000. Located near Harvard’s east side (and close to the Abbey Springs Yacht Club), this two-story home features an open-concept layout and includes a 26-foot-deep water transferable boat slip. An arbor and a mature garden are situated between the cottages, providing both privacy and open space. It’s worth noting that transfer of ownership in the historic club is often handled by a membership certificate, bill of sale, and cash closing rather than traditional real estate deeds.

This 2,142-square-foot waterfront cottage-style residence on over half an acre, just north of South Haven and the Casco Township Nature Preserve, is full of charm and stunning lake views. Although it is an older structure, reportedly dating from 1930, it has the coziness one expects from a vacation home — so hopefully one sees its potential and will not tear it down. In addition to its four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, the house also has an upstairs loft area with built-in beds— perfect accommodations for visiting family and friends.

Just over the border in Michiana Shores is an all-season two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage in a woodsy area near the lake. The delightful 1,372-square-foot home has an inviting pathway leading to its front entrance. Upon stepping inside, you’ll notice a pebble stone floor in the foyer. The house includes other great details: a stone fireplace, a small but quaint kitchen, and vaulted ceilings in the screened-in porch, which connects to a guest suite. Although the property has been listed since October, it saw a price increase of 15%.

Let’s stay in Indiana to check out this two-story cottage-style home with a third-floor unfinished attic in Long Beach. I had a peaceful feeling looking through the real estate photos, maybe because the inside feels so inviting. Originally constructed in 1920, the five-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling has been updated throughout its nearly 1,800-square-foot interior. I especially love the three-seasons enclosed porch. There is also a deck on the side of the property. Although it doesn’t have a water view, Lake Michigan and its beaches are nearby.

Saugatuck, Michigan, located over two hours from Chicago, is popular both as a tourist destination and as a place to buy a second home. This turnkey property near the Blue Star Highway is a remodeled one-story cottage originally built in 1910 and has been transformed into an open-concept home with an updated kitchen. It features a nice front porch, as well as a rear deck overlooking a spacious backyard filled with mature trees. Among all our properties, this is the best walkable option, as it is just a short stroll into town and neighboring Douglas with all their attractions.