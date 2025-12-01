The real estate market tends to cool down between November and mid-January. However, I dug around and found five interesting properties that I believe are worth sharing, even if some have been listed for a while. Each home has history and is either move-in ready or at least close to it. These pricey residences are perfect for buyers seeking homes with above-average square footage and one-of-a-kind vintage character. They all appear to perfectly balance architectural and historical design with contemporary updates. What more could you want? While architect Myron Hunt is best known for his work in southern California, he began his career in Evanston, as you will see with our first listing. Highland Park has been in the news due to the potential demolition of a Howard Van Doren Shaw-designed residence on the same block as a recently restored Arts and Crafts home, also designed by Shaw, that has been for sale since June. We also have other offerings in various suburbs like Flossmoor and Barrington, as well as a dollhouse located across the border in Racine, Wisconsin.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

What’s a double house? Basically, it can be defined as a central party wall that divides two autonomous but separate units, which is not rare to find in historic urban areas like Evanston. This Myron Hunt-designed double house was created for prominent lawyer and abolitionist Harvey B. Hurd in 1896-98. The 3,500-square-foot residence features a classic floor plan and, although attached, receives plenty of natural light. It has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms spread across four levels, including in the finished walk-out basement. There is a small front porch, a brick patio with pergola, landscaped gardens and raised beds, and a new perimeter fence to provide privacy.

Known as Thorneycote, this six-bedroom home, originally built in 1901, perfectly encapsulates what Howard Van Doren Shaw sought to achieve as leader of the American Craftsman movement. The striking double gable design showcases gorgeous woodwork, built-ins, and other unique details (a speakeasy hidden behind a mirrored door) throughout its 5,000-square-foot interior. The current owners have not only respected its past but also updated the home with a custom-designed kitchen and modernized climate control, plumbing, and electrical systems. The one-acre property, full of lush trees and secret gardens, includes two stone footbridges over a ravine and a 1,600-square-foot coach house.

Located across the street from the Flossmoor Country Club, this historic home with a large front porch was originally built in 1900 for John Hill Whiting, who came up with the idea of making foundry equipment on a commercial scale and started the Whiting Foundry Equipment Company, later based in Harvey, in 1884. Spanning nearly 8,000 square feet on almost an acre of land, this grand three-story residence has plenty of great details: an original staircase, oversized rooms, and five wood-burning fireplaces. With six bedrooms spread across multiple levels, the home offers flexibility with potential in-law arrangements, nanny quarters, or office space.

Let’s cross the border into Wisconsin and check out this Greek Revival home originally built for Thomas and Mandana Pushee in 1850, which later took on its dollhouse appearance around 1918. Now known as the Engle House, this unusually long and narrow 2,268-square-foot, three-bedroom residence is a contributing property to Racine’s Southside Historic District. Charming both inside and out, what stands out is the en-suite bathroom off the main bedroom, which appears to have been converted from a porch. Its asking price was recently reduced by $15,000.

Located in downtown Barrington within walking distance of shops, restaurants, and the Metra, this American Foursquare, built circa 1910, is surrounded by a white picket fence. With its inviting covered front porch, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home spans almost 2,700 square feet. The backyard has a brick and limestone patio that appears small due to a separate one-car garage. Stone steps outside lead to a garden apartment with a kitchen, full bath, and private entrance in the separate English basement with a private entrance. It could be used for guests, a home office, or an art studio.