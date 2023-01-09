Chicagoland winters are long, or at least they feel that way. But that doesn’t mean you’ll stop walking outside, especially if you live in the city. Whether you’re trekking to the grocery store or commuting to work, did you know that walkability impacts the value of your property? Launched in 2007, the online service Walk Score, a subsidiary of Redfin, provides an index that assigns a numerical walkability score of any address in the U.S. “Homes within walking distance of schools, shopping, parks, and other urban amenities sell for an average of 23.5% more than comparable properties that are car dependent,” according to a Redfin survey. Chicago is one of the country’s most walkable cities with an overall walk score rating of 77. Areas close to downtown like the Near North Side and Old Town are deemed a walker’s paradise. Let’s take a look at current properties for sale that all have a walk, transit, and bike score of at least 80.

Let’s start in the Fulton River District with its high walk, transit, and bike scores. Located directly on the Chicago River, the gated Kinzie Park development is close to four grocery stores, six parks, 44 restaurants, four train lines, and 21 bus routes. Currently on the market for $629,000, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo comes with an eat-in kitchen and a north-facing terrace that has some of the best views of downtown Chicago. What are some of the amenities that the $1,191 monthly HOA fees cover? A 24-hour-attended gatehouse, on-site dry cleaning, pool, and health club.

The top floor unit with roof deck in this Old Town condo building has had only one owner since it was constructed in 1999. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex has a very flexible floor plan with seven skylights flooding the space with natural light. My favorite part is the upstairs bedroom that comes with its own gas fireplace, private balcony, and adjacent sunroom. Not only do you have your own personal HVAC but there is a full-sized washer and dryer in the laundry/utility room. It’s walking distance to 60 restaurants, eight grocery stores, six parks, 11 bus routes, and the Sedgwick and Clybourn ‘L’ stops.

Staying in the neighborhood, specifically the Old Town Triangle, to share an available duplex unit located inside the former high school of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Originally built in 1928, the historic building was converted into residences in the late 1980s. With oversized windows and varying ceiling heights, the condo has a two-story living room with a lofted space above. The best part of this property is the new designer deck on the roof with 360-degree views of the city. It has a great overall walking, biking, and transit score with more than 13 bus routes and 80 restaurants nearby.

This River North mid-rise began life as a wholesale grocery supply warehouse for the B.A. Railton Company in 1911. Converted to lofts in the late 1990s, the six-story brick building has timber and beam construction with walls over two feet thick. Listed at $499,000 with $603 monthly HOA fees, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with private balcony has a number of charming details, exposed brick walls, and a honeycomb-patterned backsplash in the kitchen. Residents have access to a fitness center, party room, bike storage, and two large roof decks. It also has a nearly perfect walk score of 96.

Completed in 2005, Museum Pointe is a 26-story condo tower overlooking the 57-acre museum campus of the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and the Adler Planetarium. In addition to these attractions and the lakefront, residents are close to 17 parks and numerous transit options. No surprise that it scores higher than 90 in walking, biking, and transit. This 1,321-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has an open floor plan that comes with a stackable washer and dryer and a spacious balcony.