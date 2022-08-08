While Illinois may not be the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” we still have a remarkable number of lakes across the Chicago area. Let’s not forget a whole county exists where you’ll find 170 lakes and rivers alone (I wonder how it got that name?). Whether an artificial or natural lake, there are plenty of opportunities to own a property with an amazing vista of water. Just type in “waterfront” or “lake view” into Zillow and hundreds of results will pop up. While none of the following real estate listings are located on Lake Michigan itself, these waterfront homes are all very appealing for their location and architecture.

Local architect Don Erickson, who briefly worked as an apprentice under Frank Lloyd Wright, designed this remarkable home for developer Charles Matthies in 1958. Situated on a private, secluded street overlooking Park Ridge’s Murphy Lake, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence takes advantage of the site with its cantilevered balcony. The double-lot property comes with 140 feet of water frontage that includes a beach and great outdoor spaces. While there have been updates to the kitchen and bathroom, a number of the original architectural elements remain, such as the floating staircase and stone walls.

Directly on the Illinois-Wisconsin border is Lake Catherine, one of fifteen lakes that make up the 7,000 acre Chain O’Lakes waterway system. This older home in Antioch was completely rebuilt in 2008 and comes with a wraparound porch to enjoy the landscaped backyard and incredible water views. The interior of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is bright and airy with its vaulted ceilings and open layout. Lots of potential with the unfinished bonus space on the upper level.

Just west of the Aurora-Naperville area is Lake Holiday, a 328-acre man-made body of water known for its recreational activities like boating and fishing. Because it doesn’t have public access, taking a holiday on the lake is not an option. So why not buy some lakefront property here, like this architecturally interesting design where you can take in beautiful sunsets from the backyard? A lot of great details are inside, including the vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings and the two California drift stone fireplaces. Since it hit the market last month, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home had a price cut and is now listed at $524,900.

When the railroad came to Lake Zurich in 1912, Chicagoans would travel up this way for picnics and other outdoor activities. In the 1920s it became a resort area with summer cottages lining the lakeshore. I remember my grandparents telling me about day trips they took to Lake Zurich. Today it’s just another suburban community, and this three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse is currently on the market for $495,000. In addition to the amazing water views, the two-story living room and upstairs loft with built-in daybed are major highlights.

In the 1950s, sand-and-gravel man John Reding carved out a leftover sand pit that formed Lake Mary Anne, naming it for his wife. Located just north of Golf Road and east of I-294, high-priced luxury homes now surround this artificial lake, such as this four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family residence going for $729,900. There is definitely a 1970s vibe throughout the interior with its stone and wood-paneled walls. But it looks like a cool place to entertain family and friends. The water theme continues with the in-ground pool and boat ramp.