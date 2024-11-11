Last month, Block Club Chicago highlighted the passage of the city’s Northwest Side Preservation Ordinance, an anti-gentrification measure that became effective in early October. This policy extends beyond the 606 area and into other neighborhoods, including Avondale, Hermosa, Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and West Town. Members of the Chicago Workers Cottage Initiative “hope that a newly passed anti-gentrification ordinance, which increases the cost to demolish homes on the Northwest Side, will help curb the destruction of workers cottages.” The expanded law increases demolition fees to $20,000 per unit and $60,000 per building. Although this vernacular piece of architecture helps define the city’s character and they were originally built as affordable housing in the 19th century, these cottages are becoming more difficult to find due to demolition for new development. Known for their front-facing gable roofs, modest size, and raised basements, certain neighborhoods throughout the city have blocks and blocks of this housing type, like on the southwest side in McKinley Park and Bridgeport. But as you will see with the following properties for sale, there are other community areas that also feature workers cottages, such as Pilsen, Logan Square, and West Town.

Images courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

Let’s begin with a classic brick workers cottage in West Town, which is a great mix of historical charm with modern updates. Originally constructed around 1880, the stylish three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence features a loft-like, open-concept floor plan with plenty of character, including exposed brick and hardwood floors. The property comes with a finished basement, offering a great deal of versatility for the homeowner with a flex room, family room, storage area, and a potential guest bedroom suite. While it is close to nearby public transportation and the interstate highway, one drawback is the lack of outdoor space.

According to the real estate listing, this 1,900-square-foot home in the River’s Edge section of East Pilsen is described as “Dwell-inspired.” Upon entering through the side entrance of the two-bedroom residence, you will notice that the interior space is used effectively. There are also custom-designed finishes like hand-carved inlaid hardwood flooring as well as refurbished lattice doors. The galley-style kitchen overlooks the dining area, which opens directly onto a brick patio. Speaking of outdoor space, this property is located on an extra-wide lot that is fully fenced and includes an urban perennial and herb and tomato garden.

On the border between Logan Square and Humboldt Park, this workers cottage is adjacent to the 606/Bloomingdale Trail, a nearly three-mile elevated park that is popular among joggers and bicyclists. Beyond the painted brick facade and glass block windows lies a bright and open interior of 2,263 square feet, filled with skylights. The gourmet kitchen, which features a new stove, microwave, and dishwasher, is right next to a deck, ideal for entertaining and outdoor dining. The property’s asking price reflects the impact of gentrification around the 606 with an increase of more than 57% since it last sold six years ago.

At just 810 square feet, this workers cottage in Bridgeport is our smallest and most affordable property for sale. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has been on the market for over a month and recently got an almost $8,000 price cut. The finished walkout basement offers flexibility with its family room and potential for a third bedroom or office space. If you enjoy gardening, then you’ll love the urban oasis in the backyard, complete with vegetable and pollinator-friendly gardens, a fruit tree, compost area, and rain barrel. Additionally, the property includes a two-car garage, which is convenient given that I-55 is just minutes away.

On a triangular lot in the heart of Logan Square sits a nearly 1,600-square-foot raised workers’ cottage. This modernized three-bedroom, three-bathroom home features a stylish gray exterior, horizontal flat-top privacy fence, open-concept floor plan, and a sleek kitchen with quartz countertops. As you can see here, it was common for cottages to be raised from the ground to create more space, which is likely when the bay window was added to the upper level. It’s also missing a porch and the entry has been moved down to the street. It’s cool that the property comes with numerous outdoor spaces, making it a perfect place for entertaining guests.