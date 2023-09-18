Although Frank Lloyd Wright died in 1959, he has a continued presence in the Chicago area — from the hundreds of buildings he designed to his influence on other architects. It’s pretty easy to spot his work, even if you’re not an architecture nerd like me. Starting around 1900, Prairie-style houses were created by architects looking to break away from Victorian designs. Mimicking the flat Midwestern prairie landscape with its horizontal lines and ribbons of windows, this type of architecture is one of the few indigenous American styles. It had a short lifespan and died out by the mid-1920s. But as you’ll see with the following properties for sale, there are plenty of homes old and new that pay homage to Wright — considered one of the greatest architects in American history.

Let’s start with this Wright-inspired home that was custom-designed by local architect Brendan Fahey and constructed in 2010. Located across from Schiller Woods in Chicago’s Dunning neighborhood, the 4,200-square-foot, single-family residence is on the market for the first time with an asking price of just over $1 million. It’s perfect for someone who is a fan of Prairie-style designs (look at the projecting bands of brickwork), yet it comes with all the modern conveniences to fit today’s lifestyle. There is an open-concept chef’s kitchen and primary bedroom suite as well as wiring for electric car charging and roof solar panels.

Located over the state border in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is the appropriately named Wrightwood: a 55-years-and-older development with Prairie-style influences. The 26-unit building has $450 monthly HOA fees that cover a common green space and an underground heated parking garage. In addition to a bright and airy open concept plan, the unit also comes with a four-season room that has great views of the trees outside. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo listed at $545,000 is walking distance to both the lakeshore path and the town’s bustling main street.

In Elmhurst there is another “new” Prairie-style home for sale. Built in 2005, the 3,210-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence was designed by local architect Marc S. Kollias. Since it was listed for the first time by its original owners last month, the property recently got a price cut with an ask of $1.1 million (let’s not forget the area is breaking records for some of the most expensive sales in Chicago’s western suburbs). I like the attention to detail with all the oak trim, yet the floor plan is very open and connected; perfect for entertaining.

Considering Wright lived and worked in Oak Park for 20 years, it’s no surprise you’ll find the largest concentration of Prairie School designs here. One of Wright’s last employees at his architectural studio was John Van Bergen who created the Linden Apartments in 1915. Converted into what is now 18 condos in 1976, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit currently for sale at the price of $211,000 is close to everything Oak Park has to offer. It’s full of period details like woodwork and built-in bookcases, while the back porch overlooks the private shared yard.