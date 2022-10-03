October has arrived, which can only mean one thing: cemeteries. What’s that have to do with real estate, you might ask? In my opinion, some of the nicest properties for sale in the city right now just happen to be located within walking distance to both Graceland and St. Boniface Cemeteries in the Uptown and Lakeview neighborhoods. While some people might be freaked out by the thought of living near a cemetery, think of some of the positives: If anything, these places offer a respite from the bustling city. Once you pass through the stone and iron gates of Graceland, you’ve entered a harmonious and peaceful parkland full of bending roads, native flora, a large pond, and the occasional wild animal. Not only can you enjoy the landscape design, but it’s also an opportunity to see the final resting places of Chicago’s most influential citizens, including entrepreneur Marshall Field, architect Louis Sullivan, and baseball great Ernie Banks. Who wouldn’t want to live next to this wonderful — yet haunting — green space?

This beautifully restored four-bedroom, five-bathroom Victorian is located on a corner lot in a neighborhood known as Graceland West. The owners researched every aspect of residential design to recreate an authentic 1894 home, including new wood that was custom milled to match the original, restoring the parlor fireplace, reproducing ceiling medallions, and applying Bradbury & Bradbury wallcoverings with silk screen designs. The property includes a picturesque French-inspired parterre garden as part of the landscaped grounds.

The Dover Street Historic District in Sheridan Park consists of handsome single-family homes on large lots with deep setbacks. On the market for the first time in 25 years, this 1904 American Foursquare was designed by prominent architect James Gamble Rogers, who was responsible for ten of the earliest free-standing structures in the area. Packed full of vintage features like hand-carved columns and an extra-wide staircase, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house was recently reduced in price to $949,000. It comes with a three-car detached garage and an unfinished basement.

Backing up to St. Boniface Cemetery on tree-lined Magnolia Avenue (but still pretty close to Graceland), this two-flat conversion is now a fashionable five-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home. The most recent owner was an architect, and they added interior details that include up-cycled and reclaimed wood. Although an older structure from 1912, there have been a number of modernizations, such as an open-concept kitchen, newer windows, fresh paint, and updated electrical and copper plumbing.

Like many of the single-family residences found around these parts, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is located on an oversized lot. Its depth is perfect for landscaping of both the front and back gardens, and it has enough room for a sunroom, rear deck, and a two-and-a-half-car garage. The inside is a bit traditional for today’s trendy buyers, but the kitchen was recently updated with all new white cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. You’re steps away from the cemeteries, along with the hustle and bustle of the Aragon Ballroom and Riviera Theatre (plus the Red Line, of course).