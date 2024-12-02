A coach house, also known as a carriage house, was common before the advent of automobiles: They were an outbuilding where horse-drawn vehicles were stored, usually located at the rear of the property. Depending on its size, they might also have living quarters for coachmen. You can compare them to how we use garages today, as many were also used for cars during the transition from horses to vehicles at the beginning of the twentieth century. In 1957, the city council banned the construction of new coach houses, allowing older examples to be grandfathered in. There are plenty of former coach houses that still exist in various neighborhoods across Chicago. As you may already know, they are typically situated behind a street-facing building and have often been converted for residential use. Steven Vance of Chicago Cityscape estimates there are around 2,400 examples in the city, with the highest concentration found in West Town. If you’re looking for the feel of a single-family residence with a private entrance and seclusion from the street, then a former coach house might be right up your alley (quite literally, as you’ll be living right next to an alley).

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Hidden behind a vintage brick condo building in the Gold Coast neighborhood is a picturesque free-standing coach house circa 1903. This 1,555-square-foot residence comes with two upstairs en-suite bedrooms and a powder room off the main living space (according to the listing there is a “hidden wall” in this bathroom if you’re looking for a quick escape). The interior has great details like timber beam ceilings, exposed brick walls, and a winding outdoor staircase. Plus, there is a charming patio/courtyard that has the look of a secret garden. The best part is its location: It is a tranquil retreat while also being in the heart of the city, conveniently close to restaurants, bars, shops, and the lake.

On the border between Noble Square and East Village, a historic coach house is situated directly behind a newly constructed condominium. The asking price for this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence has recently been reduced by $9,000. The property was renovated about three years ago, and now features a new roof, new siding, and updated mechanical systems. Inside, there is an open-concept floor plan that includes a stylish new kitchen and a lower level, just a few steps below grade, that is currently used as a family room with a bar area. The property is within walking distance of all the amenities along Chicago Avenue.

This coach house, located at the rear of a multi-unit property in Roscoe Village, is nothing fancy. Similar to the previous property, the asking price for this home was reduced by $15,000 in mid-November, making it our most affordable listing, with only $175 in monthly HOA fees. Besides two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, it also comes with two outdoor spaces — a decent-sized balcony off the living room, complete with new decking, and the space directly below that can be transformed into a more private and cozy retreat. A rental parking space in the garage next door can be transferred to the home’s new owner.

Last but not least, let me share a fantastic investment opportunity to purchase not one, but two buildings in the heart of Bucktown. It’s close to everything: the 606, the ‘L,’ and all the shops and restaurants in nearby Wicker Park. This multi-building listing includes a front-facing historic brick two-unit structure and a third legal unit, specifically a coach house, located at the rear of the property. Both structures feature newer roofs, and each unit has its own private outdoor entrance. There are numerous possibilities for this property, but the next owner need not worry about income: The units are currently rented out with leases in place until April 2025.