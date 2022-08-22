If you’re going to daydream about real estate all day, why not look at multi-million dollar properties? And we’re not talking about your everyday mansion. The following listings for sale are all architectural marvels. Yes, these modern homes are expensive but they are also distinctive and tasteful contemporary designs. From a zinc, concrete, and glass residence located 60 miles southwest of Chicago to an altered Stanley Tigerman on the beach in Indiana, I think you’ll love fantasizing about owning one of these stylish dwellings. Plus two of the unique houses have indoor pools. What’s not to love?

From the front, you’d never know there was a modern addition behind this historic brick facade in Chicago’s Logan Square, which also comes with a separate coach and two-car garage. Designed twenty years ago by the Miami-based head of Studio Concepcion Architects Carlos Concepcion, the light-filled metal and glass extension opens up to a lush outdoor space and large concrete paver patio. The multi-unit building located on a double lot includes a basement apartment as well as a two-story back building, a former dairy, now used as a rental site and skylit artists’ studio, but it can be converted into single ADU housing.

The founder of local firm FEI Architects, P.C. designed this Glenview home as their own personal residence in 2016. Located on a half-acre wooded lot that backs up to the West Fork North Branch of the Chicago River, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom house has walls of glass to take advantage of its site. The exterior has a unique color scheme with teal window frames and light taupe shingles. A floating staircase inside the bright and airy floor plan takes you up to sizable en-suite bedrooms and a conveniently located second-story laundry room.

In 1964, the late architect Stanley Tigerman founded his firm and proceeded to create a number of residential projects in the Chicagoland area, including this contemporary beachfront home in Ogden Dunes, Indiana. Known for his playful sense of humor, Tigerman called it “the House with a Pompadour” for its rippling false front (now gone) that resembled the original client’s hairstyle. Built between 1978-80, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house features curved wooden walls and other unique design elements throughout the interior. The lower level contains an indoor pool and sauna while the outdoor deck has great views of Lake Michigan.

This pricy, one-of-a-kind modernist design was produced by architect Brad Lynch of the award-winning Chicago firm Brininstool + Lynch in 2008. Nettle Creek wraps around the 32-acre rustic property in Morris. An example of green architecture, passive solar and geo-thermal systems have reduced energy costs by 75%, while the structure itself was influenced by the grain elevators and silos of the nearby area. Minimalist in character, the 15,000-square-foot home has everything you’d expect in a multi-million dollar listing. But the best part is a heated indoor pool with skylight and retractable roof.