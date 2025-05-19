Do you ever come across a real estate listing and think that the property could be featured in a movie? Whether it’s a home that helps establish a time period or create interesting shots, these properties stand out visually for their unique architectural elements and ambiance, and can sometimes become a character in their own right. Think of the decaying mansion in Grey Gardens or the labyrinthine home in Parasite. Our first listing would be absolutely perfect for a film set in the 1950s or 60s, as it retains many original features, including the kitchen, bathroom, and wood-paneled basement. I can just see a Doris Day-like character walking around the place. Why do I get sci-fi vibes from the ultra-modern, minimalist dwelling in suburban Wayne? Or perhaps it’s more like a James Bond film? The property in Chicago’s Gold Coast reminds me of something in a romantic comedy, where the lead character resides in a picture-perfect condo with stunning views of the city skyline just outside her bedroom window. The fourth listing would be a great choice for film scouts as it has lots of natural light, double-height spaces, and large windows.

On the edge of Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood is truly a time capsule that is absolutely perfect for a period piece. According to its permit index card, this 3,873-square-foot, four-bedroom residence was originally constructed in 1954. Thanks to a thread on BlueSky, it’s believed the home may have been designed by M.E. Zaldokas, a prominent architect for Chicago’s Lithuanian community, who also created a similar design in Marquette Park. Where do I begin? Everything about this home feels like a movie set. The large-scale bathroom, adorned with vintage seafoam green tile, reminds me of a Stanley Kubrick film. While the flower wallpaper going down to the vintage basement with a wet bar is straight out of Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. I hope the future owners of this home preserve its awesomeness!

Designed by Studio Dwell in 2014, this three-bedroom residence, set on more than two acres of land with views of the gently sloping terrain leading down to the Fox River, features a large cantilevered terrace and roof that not only help cool the building but also provide sun and wind protection. Spanning just over 3,000 square feet, the home has durable materials and finishes, including aluminum panels, walnut flooring, and an exposed steel staircase. I love the floor-to-ceiling windows, the gourmet kitchen, and that magnificent primary bathroom. The sleek, contemporary design would be ideal for any type of film; however, as I mentioned earlier, I can see this architectural beauty in a movie with a futuristic, sci-fi setting.

This pre-war high-rise in Chicago’s Gold Coast was completed in 1927 and designed by the local architecture firm McNally & Quinn, renowned for their elegant apartment buildings throughout the city. The 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has timeless details, such as French doors, built-in cabinets, and parquet flooring. Even though the artwork is not included in the sale price, it certainly enhances the film-worthiness of the property, and I believe a production designer would approve of it. The monthly HOA fees of $1,677 covers heat, water, cable, and internet, along with numerous amenities like a rooftop sundeck, a bike room/storage, 24-hour door staff, and an on-site manager/engineer.

In Naperville, there is a striking postmodern design that is perfect for a dramatic film. I can easily picture it: A professional couple residing in the suburbs who do not want cookie-cutter and instead desire a home with some originality. This four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, is on the market for the first time in over 20 years. In addition to its dramatic exterior, the nearly 3,500-square-foot interior is impressive, particularly the two-story great room with its soaring 28-foot ceilings and built-in bookshelves. The home also offers flexibility as with the first-floor en-suite bedroom, which has its own exterior access. A perfect option for guests or an in-law arrangement. Plus, there is a wonderful outdoor space that includes a covered balcony.