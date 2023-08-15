What sort of old homes are on the market right now? There’s a beautiful Prairie Style home in Oak Park’s “estate” section, built for a Sears executive by a local architect from Elgin named David Postle. And speaking of historic Elgin, one of the only ornate Victorians to survive from the city’s State Street corridor has hit the market for the first time in almost 70 years. Then there is a Lake Forest residence that changed American literature forever as F. Scott Fitzgerald attended a party here with Ginevra King, who inspired the character of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby. This week’s slideshow is a perfect opportunity to check out some grand old homes in all their glory. As the saying goes: They just don’t make them like they used to.

On sale for the first time in almost 35 years, this well-preserved 1915 Arts & Crafts mansion is one of the finest in Oak Park. The home has a lot to offer, from its huge lot to the 5,500 square feet of living space spread over four floors. It has beautiful craftsmanship, including the clay tile roof, porte-cochere, and art glass. Even with all the natural woodwork, the interior still feels bright and airy due to the numerous windows and the large size of the rooms. Oak Park recently legalized accessory dwelling units so the living quarters above the three-car coach house can easily be used for rental income.

Not far from architect Howard Van Doren Shaw’s own home — Ragdale in Lake Forest — is another one of his designs that was built for Dr. Nathan Smith Davis in 1898. It later was owned by Pullman Company President Edward F. Carry. Known as “Broad Lea,” the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house was renovated over the past five years with a new gourmet kitchen, designer bathrooms, glass conservatory, and recreation of screen porches. Right outside the beautiful backyard with bluestone patios and mature trees is Ragdale Meadow. This stunning property just increased its asking price to almost $2.8 million.

With only two families as owners since it was first built in 1889, the Victorian known as the Ora Pelton House is located on what was known as “rich man’s row” due to the lavish homes that lined the street high on a bluff overlooking Elgin’s Fox River. While a bit busy for today’s tastes and in need of updates, the 4,628-square-foot residence is a real treat for old house lovers. Created by local architect Gilbert Trumbull, everywhere you look is a historically intact feature, whether it’s the grand wooden staircase or a vintage sink hidden inside a closet. There is also an unaltered carriage house at the rear of the property.

In Joliet’s Upper Bluff Historic District is a spectacular brick American Foursquare designed by noted local architect C.W. Webster in 1908. Now available for the first time in over 25 years with an asking price of $590,000, the 3,744-square-foot single-family residence comes with a detached two-car coach house. Once the home of Illinois state Senator Meade Baltz, there are steps going up the hill — resulting in sweeping views of the half-acre lot. I love the full-width screened porch, vintage butler’s pantry, and all the amazing architectural details found throughout the space.