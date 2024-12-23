Real estate inventory typically drops during the colder months of the year when people are less likely to buy or sell a home. With the options limited in Chicago, I thought we’d explore what’s for sale on the other side of Lake Michigan. Many Illinois residents enjoy weekend getaways in what is better known as Harbor Country. I’ve noticed that Southwest Michigan consistently offers interesting housing options, and the following five properties currently for sale might offer a preview of what’s to come in warmer months. Everyone looks forward to spring, but that is especially true for realtors. According to Forbes, “spring is considered the peak or busiest time of year for home sales” due to more inventory, which ultimately leads to more competition. So let’s explore what our neighbor across the lake has to offer at this time.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Right when I came across this listing, I knew I had to share it. According to the real estate description, this charming historic residence was originally built to accommodate workers for the nearby Warren Featherbone Company. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a white picket fence and welcoming front porch, and it’s full of great details inside. Besides oak hardwood flooring and a cute galley-like kitchen with a range nook, it also comes with something quite unexpected: an indoor lap pool. There is a detached two-car garage with loft space above, ideal for a work-from-home office. Since the property is located in town, you can easily walk to all that Three Oaks has to offer.

This vintage cottage, affectionately known as Bonny Dune, is situated only two blocks from the water and near the heart of Union Pier. The 1,040-square-foot residence, built in 1930, has been thoughtfully updated, enhancing the small interior space. It features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and a screened porch. Also, because the cabin is located on an oversized lot, there is potential for an addition if needed, or better use of the outdoor space. According to the listing, the property has been previously rented out in the past. It can be sold with most of the furnishings and with or without reservations for 2025.

This side-by-side duplex with deeded beach access underwent a complete gut rehab this past year, which refreshed the property inside and out. As shown in the photos, each individual unit spans 900 square feet and includes two bedrooms and one bathroom. It now boasts a white board-and-batten exterior, complemented by a shared front patio and an open-concept contemporary interior. The property offers numerous possibilities for the potential buyer: best friends or family members can purchase vacation homes together, or the owner can reside in one unit while renting out the other to make some extra dough. Since hitting the market in September, the listing’s asking price has been reduced by nearly $50,000.

This contemporary design is located in Hidden Creek, a 20-acre community just west of the Red Arrow Highway, yet it’s still close to Union Pier. The 1,606-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, constructed in 2007, features a striking angled blue exterior. The third floor includes a bonus room filled with windows, making it a versatile space perfect for reading, relaxing, or a possible additional sleeping area. A screened porch and outdoor deck overlook a protected wooded site. There is also a fire pit and a community in-ground pool, covered by monthly HOA $138 fees. The Edward and Elizabeth Leonard Wildlife Preserve is also nearby, offering more opportunities to enjoy nature.