Chicago’s weather is notoriously unpredictable, particularly during the spring months. Speaking of spring, it has been nearly nonexistent this year with numerous days of below-average temperatures and overcast gray days. According to WGN, the first 10 days of April were “cool, averaging more than 3 degrees below normal … it’s the coolest start to the month in seven years.” And now that we’re officially in May, the chillier-than-expected conditions have continued. But it appears to finally be warming up. If you’ve been stuck inside for too long (and haven’t we all?), you might appreciate these four properties for sale, each featuring atriums or solariums (the two terms are used interchangeably; but the main point is to help bring the outdoors in while maximizing natural light). A solarium is not technically a sunroom, but it is similar to a conservatory, in that it is a room made of glass. “Intended for year-round use, solarium walls are made out of inch-thick double pane glass, maintaining energy efficiency while keeping out some of the cold and heat.” An atrium, on the other hand, is typically an open-air courtyard surrounded by the other rooms of the house.

Located between Algonquin Road and I-90, the Lake Briarwood subdivision features nearly 120 homes that overlook a private 23-acre manmade lake, which is popular for no-wake boating and fishing during the warmer months. There is an annual $380 HOA fee. This 2,546-square-foot, three-bedroom ranch was last on the market six years ago and has undergone several updates, including the kitchen, primary bathroom, a vibrant new front door, and a Trex deck equipped with retractable shades (it is one of three outdoor spaces). As the listing indicates, the “swanky mid-mod vibe” is still apparent throughout the home, especially the delightful atrium off the living room.

In suburban Deerfield, close to Lake Cook Road and I-94, there is an interesting home on a corner lot that features a number of unique spaces, including a two-story atrium that naturally cools the interior during the summer. Not only does the atrium fill the house with natural light, but it is also an ideal spot for plant enthusiasts and for taking in the views of the deck and backyard. Another distinctive feature is that some of the upstairs bedrooms overlook this space, while the kitchen, living room, and sitting room on the ground floor open directly to the atrium. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, which spans just over 3,200 square feet, also includes a sizable basement.

The first of our two listings in Chicago, this in Hyde Park, is a remarkable 3,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence spread across four levels. This semi-detached townhouse was designed by architect David Swan, who is also known for creating several postmodern homes in the area, while the interior was reimagined by the current owners. The standout feature is the glassed-enclosed solarium with retractable shades, conveniently located right off the primary bedroom. The uppermost level includes a library, an additional bedroom, and a rooftop space. The property is located directly across the street from the 11.5-acre Nichols Park and within walking distance of the University of Chicago campus and Metra train.

Here is a charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom raised brick ranch located in the Sauganash neighborhood. While this type of residential building is quite common throughout the city, this particular property stands out. Behind its simple facade lies an unexpected surprise: Directly off the main floor family room is a glass solarium, which leads to an indoor, inground heated pool. That is not something you see every day — especially in the city! Apparently a pool is not a selling point, as the property has been on the market since last year. The asking price has dropped by almost 20% since it was first listed for sale, which was its first time in 40 years.