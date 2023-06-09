In 1912, Carl Sandburg moved to Chicago to work as a reporter for the Chicago Daily News and he lived in Ravenswood with his wife Lillian and daughter Margaret. Although the family was in their 1880s wood-frame dwelling for only a few years, it was here that he composed one of his most famous poems, “Chicago.” Now an official city landmark, Sandburg’s former residence is currently for sale. While the writer’s association with the city continued with Sandburg Village, an urban renewal project on the Near North Side in the 1960s, this historic structure is the only tangible reminder we have of the famous poet’s time in Chicago. Aside from Sandburg, there are some other properties for sale right now with well-known connections. We have homes that once belonged to a prominent attorney who knew Abraham Lincoln (Sandburg won a Pulitzer Prize for his biography on the president), an architect who worked for the firm behind the Sears Tower (sorry, but that’s the correct name!), and the inventor of a famous flavored drink.

Listed at $2.3 million, the Carl Sandburg house sits on an oversized city lot in leafy Ravenswood, close to Chase Park and the Metra stop. Since it last sold a decade ago, the multi-unit building was transformed into a single-family residence that’s a combination of modernization and historic exterior restoration. Now it’s an open-concept contemporary design with six bedrooms and four full bathrooms, plus a three-story addition at the back. I love all the outdoor spaces, perfect for summer entertaining or just relaxing.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, this remarkable home for sale in Evanston has an interesting history: its original owner, Elliott Anthony, worked in the same court rooms as Abraham Lincoln, even escorting the slain president’s funeral cortege in 1865. Designed by architects Pond and Pond in 1894, Anthony’s Queen Anne-style house is on the market for the first time in 20 years with an asking price of $2.1 million. The 5,416-square-foot, single-family residence’s historic interior remains intact. It features wood paneling and built-ins, along with a two-story fireproof library that was designed after Anthony’s experience in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

Listed at $929,000, we have the personal residence of architect Norman C. Millett, who once worked for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. An offer was made on the 1957 modernist design just four days after hitting the market. With its walls of glass, strong horizontal lines, and exposed wood beams, the 3,421-square-foot home is full of natural light, making it feel bright and airy. It sits on nearly half an acre of land in Whispering Oaks, not far from downtown Lake Forest.

Did you know Edwin Elijah Perkins, inventor of the powdered drink mix that we know as Kool-Aid, once lived in Palos Park? His four-bedroom, three-bathroom French Eclectic cottage, located on a 1.3-acre lot full of large trees, was designed by local architects John T. and Murray Hetherington in 1935. On sale for $859,000, the well-maintained brick and stone charmer comes with a lot of history. But the property’s real selling point is found outside with the beautiful grounds, numerous patio spaces, and picturesque pergola.