Given the colder climate, it’s understandable that the Chicago area features numerous brick and stone homes. Before stone veneer came into the picture, builders would source stones locally from the surrounding area, either using them in their natural form or cutting them into blocks or various other sizes. Last week, a unique crescent-shaped home made of limestone was put up for sale on the public market for the very first time. It has quite an interesting history: Constructed between 1964-67, architect Robert “Bob” Rasmussen designed and hand-built the residence for his wife June and their children. According to his obituary, Bob served in the Korean War and then became an apprentice at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin from 1957-58. In addition to the Wrightian influence with the use of natural materials and bands of windows, Bob also honored his Danish heritage with the large stone fireplace, which evokes a sense of coziness known as “hygge.” The historically preserved home is like a midcentury modern time capsule, appearing exactly as it did when Bob first built it. So let’s take a look at this architectural marvel along with other stone houses currently available on the market.

Photos courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

Bob Rasmussen’s 2,400-square-foot single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, is situated on a half-acre wooded lot. In addition to the limestone exterior, the architect also incorporated natural materials inside, such as walnut used for the wood paneling, built-in furniture, and custom-designed cabinets. The one room that truly stands out is the original circular kitchen, which boasts vintage appliances (check out that record player!), rounded cabinets, and a vertical green and orange tiled backsplash. That theme continues in the primary bathroom with more tile. Currently, the as-is property is owned by next-door neighbors, who hope to preserve the structure and prevent it from being potentially demolished. Fingers crossed this gem ends up in the right hands!

All the way out in Rockford, which was recently declared the country’s top housing market, is a 2,518-square-foot Dutch Colonial design with a striking stone exterior and wide front porch. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located on a cul-de-sac in the city’s Brown’s Hills-Knightsville historic district. This area was settled by workers at the nearby Skandia Furniture Company, one of many businesses that contributed to the then-thriving furniture industry in town. The property was sold in April 2024 at a significantly lower price and has been completely renovated. The makeover includes a new kitchen and bathrooms, a new roof and windows, new air conditioning, and upgraded plumbing and electrical systems.

This 1920s storybook-style stone cottage appears to be constructed of Lannon stone, sandstone, or some kind of rusticated stone. Its picturesque exterior is accentuated by brick trim, tile roof, and a steeply pitched roofline. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house features a two-story living room with vaulted ceilings and numerous little nooks. An addition has created a U-shaped outdoor patio, complemented by flower beds and a cute treehouse. Although the home is close to I-294 and has recently undergone a price reduction, one concern regarding the property is its proximity to the Des Plaines River, which is prone to flooding.

Crossing the state border to Wisconsin, the Greystone estate has been listed for sale for the first time in 50 years. It may require some updating, but there are good bones here (or should I say good stones?). Originally constructed in the 1890s, this all-stone property situated on a 1.5-acre lot just outside Kenosha in Pleasant Prairie features a French red tile roof and boasts a nearly 5,700-square-foot interior, along with an extra 2,200 square feet of additional space (and storage) in the unfinished basement. There is also a detached three-car garage and a very long driveway, perfect for car lovers.