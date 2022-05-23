The term duplex can mean something entirely different depending on where you live. In Chicago and other big cities, duplex refers to a condo or apartment with two floors, while a three-story unit is a triplex. But across the U.S. and in other countries, it is usually defined as two living units attached to or on top of one another with their own separate entrances located on a single lot. The following properties for sale definitely fit the latter definition of duplex. I like to think of duplexes as living in a place that’s somewhere in between an apartment and a single-family home. Plus you will see that it is common for a single owner to own the entire building, living in one unit and renting out the other. It’s a smart way to make extra money. So here are four duplexes currently available on the market for anyone interested in buying this housing type.

Here’s a unique opportunity to buy not just one attached dwelling but an entire duplex, perfect as an investment property or for two families who want to live together. Located in downtown Lisle, the 2018 custom-built design by Naperville-based Brad Drendel Builders has great curb appeal. The south side of the building is the larger unit with three levels of living space, including a loft that could be turned into a third bedroom. The living room opens up to a two-tiered wraparound deck with stairs going down to a covered patio. The northern side might be smaller, but it comes with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a finished lower level, and an attached one-car garage.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex condominium in North Evanston was designed by Morgante Wilson architects and built in 2003. The exterior is very unique-looking but its most dramatic feature is the two-story living room flooded with light. There is outdoor space in the front, plus a large deck above the garage. The home is located within walking distance from the commercial areas on Central Street and Green Bay Road as well as Independence and Howell Parks. On the market for less than a month, it looks like this property is already under contract.

As you can see from its distinctive streamlined look, this residential building located on a corner lot in Berwyn definitely fits the Art Moderne style with its flat roof and glass block windows. Constructed in 1942 when this type of design was popular, some of those motifs are carried inside. For example, the owner’s unit on the second story appears to have an original kitchen with metal cabinets and circular windows. While the current tenants on the lower level have a lease through September, this special property is perfect for someone looking to make an investment in real estate.

Even if you didn’t know this was a newer build from 2018, the interior gives it away. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex in Westmont is very on trend with its open floor plan, gray walls, and an all-white kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. But this duplex has the feel of a single-family home as it comes with a full basement and a two-and-a-half-car garage. The property is just a few blocks away from Westmont’s commercial area and Metra station.