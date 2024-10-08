When you live in the sprawling, urban landscape of Chicago, it can be quite difficult to find a sense of anything resembling “the country.” As a small child in the 1980s, I remember that many parts of DuPage County still had farms (of course, it has all been developed since then). You need to be at least an hour or more away from the city and suburbs to come across rural areas. However, there is still plenty of open space just beyond the border in Wisconsin and Indiana. I even discovered a one-of-a-kind home in the farming community of Kirkland, located not far from Sycamore and DeKalb. You could say this house, constructed from hand-split flintstone, literally rocks. According to the 2020 census, the village of Bristol, Wisconsin, has doubled its population to just over 5,000 residents. While there is a small business incubator park here, it remains predominantly an agricultural and equestrian community — particularly with regard to our final property, an actual hobby horse farm. Tucked away yet still relatively close to major routes and interstates, here are four unique properties currently for sale.

Right between Rockford and DeKalb, there is a strikingly unusual two-bedroom, three-bathroom residence designed by architect Don Erickson. Not only is this architectural marvel constructed from local stone, but a pathway of tree stumps and black stones leads to an epic spiral staircase inside the 2,500 square-foot interior. Erickson was known for his distinctive “Jamaican roofs,” and here you can see the large four-paned skylight at the top. From above, the residence is shaped like an eight-pointed star. According to an edition of the Rockford Register-Star in the newspaper archive, I found out the home was originally built for retired farmer Earl McNeal and his wife Dorothy in 1971-72. The asking price for the five-acre property has surged nearly 450% since it last sold seven years ago.

Since it was initially listed a month ago, a completely solar-powered residence — which I will refer to as the “Silo House” — has been making the rounds on social media. Originally built for a local architect as his personal residence 20 years ago, it is situated on the footprint of a historic dairy barn site. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is eco-friendly and features radiant heated flooring, low-maintenance materials, and zero energy bills. The dramatic staircase inside one of the silos leads to a walk-out lower level. Although it is situated on over an acre of land full of native trees and plants with countryside views near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, the property is also in close proximity to Geneva Lake.

Not far from Chesterton and the Indiana Dunes National Park, there is a nearly 5,000-square-foot, three-bedroom log home situated on 4.5 acres adorned with fruit trees. This smart home was custom-built 20 years ago using oversized logs. If you appreciate the aesthetic of natural wood, this property was made just for you (if you can afford the million-dollar-plus price tag). It features elements such as a hickory front door, wooden floors, exposed wood beams, and even custom-designed beds, tables, and desks. Take in the beautiful surroundings from the wraparound porch or the three-seasons porch that comes with a stone fireplace and barbecue grill.

There is more to Bristol than the Renaissance Faire. For instance, this is where you can find a very pricey 100-plus-acre country estate that includes a six-bedroom main residence, three-bedroom guest house, pickleball/tennis court, and in-ground swimming pool. In the 5,200-square-feet interior space, there is a loft that looks down at a combined kitchen/living room area with soaring wood-beamed ceilings. With the exception of the primary bedroom suite, the rest of the beds and baths are located at the basement level. With its expansive open spaces, riding trails, equestrian facilities, sand arena, and barn, the property is well-suited for use as a horse farm (plus, it’s agriculturally zoned).