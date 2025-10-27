The historic riverfront towns in the Fox River Valley can be highly desirable locations when it comes to real estate in the Chicago area. They offer easy commuter access to the city for work and culture while also providing natural and recreational amenities. For people looking for a lifestyle balance, there are countless outdoor activities available in this region. This includes forest preserves, the popular multi-use Fox River trail, and of course the river itself. Many of these suburbs also have well-rated school districts and a variety of housing options. Although all these listed homes are older, whether midcentury modern, Queen Anne-style, or custom-built in the 1980s, they have all been updated. That even includes a historic building that was once part of the 940-acre property of John Hertz, who was the founder of the Yellow Taxi Company and, before that, candymaker Otto Schnering, best known for inventing the Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

In Elgin’s Morningside Estates, located near Judson University, I-90, and Route 30, there is a 2,532-square-foot, four-bedroom home with remarkable elements of midcentury modern architecture. Just look at all that glass and exposed brick! According to its sale history, half of the structure (specifically the bedroom wing) had to be rebuilt in 2016-17, due to a furnace malfunction. The property boasts a custom woven metal privacy wall and a rear custom composite deck that overlooks its one-acre lot that backs up to the Tyler Creek Forest Preserve.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is described as “designer-curated” in its listing, and that becomes immediately apparent upon entering and seeing the striking interior design, which features bold colors and patterns. Originally constructed in 1893, I absolutely love the coach house in the backyard, which has the potential to be used as a guest suite, office, or studio space. The historic property is located just two blocks from downtown Geneva’s Third Street, a popular destination for dining and shopping in the area.

Let’s stay in Geneva to check out this fully remodeled four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch with a two-story rear addition that has just gone contingent. Reviewing its sale history, this property appears to be an example of house flipping, as the 1961 vintage home sold in May of this year for $450,000. All the old wood-paneled rooms have been refreshed. The interior now features trendy aesthetics, including a black-painted ceiling in the finished basement, and an open-concept layout. But the two-sided midcentury fireplace between the dining and living rooms remains intact. This house is close to Geneva’s historic downtown as well as all the shopping over on Randall Road.

On the riverfront in Algonquin stands a 1980s custom-built home spanning over 4,600 square feet, featuring six bedrooms and three full bathrooms, situated on a 1.5-acre lot. The interior appears to be bright and open, which helps with the floor-to-ceiling windows in the two-story family room. There is also a two-bedroom apartment above the garage that can be used as an in-law suite or a rental space. In addition to enjoying views of the Fox River from the comfort of your home, the property also comes with a natural sand beach, a private boat dock, an expansive outdoor space with a built-in fire pit and hot tub, as well as indoor heated swimming pool. That might explain the million-dollar price tag!

Tucked along the north side of the Fox River, Trout Valley is a small, secluded community with a total population of 515. Although it is less well known than other towns, it still has a rural feel and is closely located to the Cary Country Club and Fox Bluff Conservation Area. This mixed-used property was once part of John Hertz’s horse-breeding farm and now includes a 2,500-square-foot “HGTV farmhouse” main residence, a 600-square-foot Quonset Hut guest house, a renovated 2,200-square-foot Hertz pony barn that is now a light-filled studio space, as well as a 1,300-square-foot four-car garage. There is also a swimming pool, tennis courts, a clubhouse, boat access, and equestrian paths/trails.