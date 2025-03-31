March 27 was architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s birthday (he would have been 139). He left his home country of Germany and landed in Chicago in 1937, spending the rest of his life here. Mies became the head of the architecture department at the Illinois Institute of Technology, redesigning and expanding the entire 120-acre campus, which now houses the largest collection of his work, including the notable S.R. Crown Hall. His influence extends far and wide, but nowhere more than right here in the Chicago area. In 1968, a year before Mies’s death, architectural critic Ada Louise Huxtable wrote that “Only in Chicago has the Miesian lesson been properly learned.” Mies’s Edith Farnsworth House and 860-880 Lake Shore Drive forever changed the architectural landscape of our region. Two of his former students from the 1950s drew inspiration from his famous glass house designs to create their own weekend retreat near the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Let’s take a look at that property and other modern “glassy” listings currently available on the real estate market.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

The husband-and-wife architecture team Alfred Swenson and Pao-Chi Chang designed this home for themselves on a 10-acre plot of land near the Wisconsin border, just outside Harvard, Illinois. The 1,500-square-foot weekend retreat, which they named “Casina” (Latin for small cabin), is on the market for the first time since its construction over 30 years ago (Swenson passed away last October). Although reasonably priced, it may be a hard sell due to the unique design, featuring a combination of metal, concrete, and glass, as well as the fact that the home has only one bedroom. In an interview with Architectural Record, Swenson remarked, “[As] Philip Johnson said about his Glass House, we’ve got very expensive wallpaper.”

On the border between Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park is a modern six-unit building designed by Studio Dwell Architects in 2007. This southwest-facing corner penthouse unit features a bright, open interior with expansive walls of glass and custom-designed cedar plank wall accents. The glass is frosted on the bottom to give the occupants some privacy. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home also includes a large covered balcony and 800-square-foot rooftop terrace, both ideal for enjoying the warmer months. The property’s asking price dropped by 11% earlier this year.

This week’s most expensive and largest listing is an angled modern design set on three acres just outside the historic village of Long Grove. Searching through its sales history, I discovered this nearly 6,000-square-foot, four-bedroom residence, built in 2006, was designed and owned by a local woman architect. The custom design showcases a striking juxtaposition of glass walls and concrete blocks. There is a lot going on here, but I must highlight the “pop art” ceiling above the wood-and-metal staircase. Adjacent to the three-car garage, there is a work room with a wet bar, while the outdoor area includes multiple decks and a sauna.

A unique townhome rarely available on the market, this modernist design was created by Optima in 1989. It is one of the 104 residential buildings that make up the Courts of Northbrook development, located right next to the Northbrook Court shopping mall. This 2,610-square-foot home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and boasts walls of floor-to-ceiling glass windows. It also includes an enclosed patio and two-car garage. The $630 monthly HOA fee covers landscaping, snow removal, access to a community pool, cable television, and security system.

Last but not least, we cannot discuss glass houses without mentioning where it all began. Mies van der Rohe’s twin glass-and-steel apartment towers at 860-880 Lake Shore Drive, completed in 1951, redefined modern architecture. This corner unit spans 1,600 square feet and features an open-concept interior with views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier from nearly every room. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence comes with a flex space that could serve as a possible third bedroom, a brand new kitchen, and a marble walk-in shower in the primary bedroom suite. Please don’t ask me what Mies would think about that barn door! What is the cost of living in an architectural landmark? The high HOA fees at $3,662 per month.