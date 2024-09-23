On the television show The Brady Bunch, the character Mike Brady was an architect who designed a midcentury split-level home for his family, which included a wife, six children, a live-in housekeeper, and a dog. Occasionally, viewers could see him working at a drafting table in his den. The show evokes a sense of pop culture nostalgia for those of a certain age who regard it as a classic midcentury design. There was even a recent reality show that depicted the renovation of the real-life Los Angeles residence featured in exterior shots, transforming it into an exact replica of the set. I am aware that the North Shore does not immediately make one think of The Brady Bunch; however, despite its affluent reputation, this area can be an excellent place to discover some quality vintage homes. Each of the following properties has great bones along with iconic, somewhat kitschy design elements.

Let’s begin with this 1960s split-level home located near the Chicago Botanic Gardens and Skokie Lagoons in Glencoe. The 3,216-square-foot home features four bedrooms, three original bathrooms, and plenty of vintage details. Just take a look at the wallpaper in some of the rooms! I particularly appreciate the vaulted beamed ceilings, expansive windows, and the downstairs recreation room. I couldn’t find any sales history for the property so I suspect it’s never been on the market before (it’s being sold as-is). This midcentury modern home is reasonably priced for the North Shore, making it a fantastic opportunity for any preservationist looking to maintain its facade and stylistic integrity while making some updates.

The real estate listing for his sprawling 1950s ranch in Lake Forest describes it as having “California vibes,” which is evident with its connection to nature through the solarium and skylights. The property, situated on just over 3 acres, backs up to the vast 750-acre Captain Daniel Wright Woods Forest Preserve. The home is truly sprawling as it boasts 6,774 square feet of interior space that includes six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and a potential in-law suite, complete with a separate entrance and second kitchen. The outdoor space not only has a pond but also four outbuildings: workshop, garages, and a possible office space.

Located on a cul-de-sac in Highland Park’s Braeside, this 1960s split-level home offers nearly 2,300 square feet of interior space, including four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a partially finished sub-basement with a recreation room and laundry area. The L-shaped living room and dining area are adjacent to an eat-in kitchen, while the downstairs family room features a stone fireplace and sliding glass doors that open to a brick patio and a lush backyard. A bonus feature of the property? It is a short distance to the Ravinia Festival, allowing the homeowner to walk (or listen) to the music.

This mid-century modern home, owned by the same family for almost 60 years, was designed by local architect Frank Polito, whose other works include a landmarked Classical Revival residence in Winnetka and St. Lambert Catholic Church in Skokie. Situated on almost a half-acre lot (or two legal village lots) in East Lake Bluff, the 2,413-square-foot, four-bedroom residence is full of vintage details, such as a stacked stone fireplace, slate flooring, and original bathrooms. The expansive backyard offers enough space for a patio, deck, pergola, and greenery. There is an attached garage as well as a detached two-car garage. It’s being sold as-is.

If I had to take a guess, this is likely the most updated of our mid-century modern homes for sale. The Oaks section of Libertyville truly lives up to its name, as this four-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level home is located on a two-acre wooded lot between the Des Plaines River and the Old School Forest Preserve. What particularly stood out to me about the almost 3,600-square-foot interior were the vaulted wood beam ceilings in the living and dining areas, along with that dramatic striped wall. The property last sold five years ago for $385,000, so the current asking price reflects an increase of nearly 90%.