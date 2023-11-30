The following properties evoke a sense of yesteryear as they all replicate historic European styles in some way. Whether a Tudor Revival house or charming cottage straight out of a fairy tale, I hope you will enjoy the old-world charm of these unique dwellings as much as I do. After all, an architect’s own home full of timeless craftsmanship does not hit the market every day. I am surprised to find out that a few of these hidden treasures have struggled to sell: Are they too quaint and whimsical for some buyers’ taste? Or are the asking prices too high? Whatever the case, these picturesque suburban homes deserve to find the right owner who appreciates their distinctive architectural qualities.

It’s going to take a very special person to appreciate this unique 1920s stone cottage set on 4.5 acres in Orland Park. The personal residence of architect J.T. Pomeroy, this secluded home comes with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, plus loads of one-of-a-kind charm. That’s obvious with its one foot thick stone walls, flagstone floors, kitchen banquette, and vintage tiled bathrooms. Did I mention the tree in the middle of the driveway? Speaking of trees, nearly every window has an amazing view of the beautiful greenery that surrounds the three-parcel property.

Staying in the south suburbs to share this gorgeous residence in Flossmoor with French chateau vibes. The 3,735-squrae-foot home has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. With only four owners since its 1930s construction, there have been modern updates while maintaining the charming vintage details. I love the tiled roof, entryway, staircase tower, juliet balcony, and coved ceilings. The picturesque property on nearly half an acre comes with well-tended grounds and stone paths that lead to a gazebo.

While it looks like it would be much older, this stone cottage in Riverside was designed by architects Anderson & Associates in 1975. The nearly 3,000-square-foot contemporary French provincial home has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half baths. But what really helps sell this unique property is the grounds, which includes a heated inground saltwater pool, tiki bar, firepit, and various seating areas. It’s right near the Des Plaines River, McCormick Woods, and the Brookfield Zoo.

With steeply pitched roofs and decorative half-timbering, the Tudor Revival style was at the height of its popularity when this beautiful old home in Elmhurst was built in the 1920s. It has since been expanded to more than 4,000 square feet and comes with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. I particularly love the vintage telephone niche. The property is walking distance to all the restaurants downtown, plus Wilder Park and the Metra.

The American Terra Cotta & Ceramic Company in Crystal Lake was one of the Midwest’s “big four” terra cotta producers. Known as Stonegate Manor, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in the 1930s for an executive of the company. Although the 4.5-acre estate has been listed on the market for the last five and a half months, it is an amazing property that hopefully will find the right buyer. I love everything about it, from the wood-beamed arched ceilings and elegant sunroom to the inground pool and impressive grounds.