This past week, I was excited to see a design by Polish-born architect Josef Marion Gutnayer hit the market. While his name might not ring any bells to most people, the man had an interesting life, which might explain why he created such unique-looking buildings. According to an interview with the Daily Herald, Gutnayer was a member of the Polish resistance, surviving both the Warsaw Ghetto and the Holocaust. After his studies at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in France, Gutnayer later moved to Chicago where he became the first faculty member of UIC’s architecture department. Before his death at the age of 93 in 2004, Gutnayer spent considerable time retrieving artwork that had been stolen from Jews during WWII. Likely because he resided in Wilmette, the majority of Gutnayer’s modernist homes are found throughout the North Shore area. This latest real estate roundup includes homes all built in the 1950s, in honor of the Gutnayer home now for sale.

This 1,614-square-foot home on the Evanston-city border now on sale for $540,000 was described in an October 1952 Chicago Tribune article as a “thing of beauty and interest not only to the occupants but to the passerby” due to Josef M. Gutnayer’s “use of texture, color, light, and shadow.” He makes brick attractive by staggering the material, using several kinds, and laying the bricks in different patterns. With just two bedrooms and one full bathroom, it might seem small to today’s tastes, but there is a lot of natural light throughout the interior. I also love the design detail of the glass block columns.

In Glencoe there is a multi-million dollar listing currently for sale with great style and curb appeal. Originally built in the 1950s, the 3,192-square-foot single-family residence has been updated but retains some vintage charm with original built-ins and bamboo floors. Its half-acre site with mature shady trees and waterfall was professionally landscaped by a former designer of the nearby Chicago Botanic Gardens, which is literally steps away from the home. (Plus the Green Bay Trail, Ravinia, Metra, etc.) This midcentury oasis also has an inground swimming pool with patio and pool house.

Here’s another midcentury property located in the North Shore area that last sold for $575,000 almost two years ago. Now listed for $1.7 million, the 3,000-square-foot four-bedroom, three-bathroom home received a complete transformation to fit today’s living standards. Located on a tree-lined dead end street in Deerfield, there is a feeling of openness and connection with the outdoors in the walls of glass found throughout the house. I couldn’t find the name of an architect behind this design, but the use of Chicago Common brick in the walls, floors, and fireplace is an interesting touch.

This is a great option for anyone who is a fan of midcentury modern style but is on a tight budget. Listed at just under $300,000, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is located in Willow Springs. The 1950s brick single-family residence with an angled porch comes with an acre of landscaped property and a lot of potential. Inside there is natural wood, original floors hidden beneath the carpeting, a possible kitchen makeover, and a basement waiting to be finished and customized to your liking.

Last but not least, here is one of eight prefabricated homes created by architect Carl Koch and his firm, Techbuilt. Known as the “grandfather of prefab,” Koch set up a do-it-yourself housing system starting in 1953, in which ready-made panels for walls, floor, and roof could be easily assembled and reconfigured by builders and homeowners. There are even architectural plans included in the sale if you’d like to expand the house. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom split level recently got a price cut with a current asking price of $649,999.