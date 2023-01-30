We’re going back in time, specifically to the 1990s. If you’re like me, you probably think that decade was only yesterday instead of 30 years ago. How did this happen? Time moves pretty fast when you’re not paying attention. If ’90s music is now considered to be “the oldies,” then I guess the same can be said of the housing stock from that time period. In A Field Guide to American Houses, postmodern design is defined as an imitation of “traditional styles, while incorporating these (elements) with new forms and materials,” usually a combination of exaggerated, curved shapes. Sometimes known as “PoMo,” postmodernism emerged in the late 1960s as a response to the austere, rigid designs of modern architecture, particularly the International Style associated with Mies van der Rohe. Taking off in the 1980s and ’90s, this dynamic and fun style was all about breaking the rules as it embraced individualism and experimentation. With that in mind, here are five properties currently on the market that are, like, so nineties!

Back on the market after a significant price drop, this unconventional four-bedroom residence stands out from its older neighbors in Evanston’s Lakeshore Historic District. Architect Thomas Hickey, a one-time partner of Ben and Cindy Weese, created a design that is a mix of postmodern and contemporary styles. Completed 30 years ago, the home is full of interesting angles, tilted ceilings, and curved railings. A covered walkway takes you to a three-car garage with office space above. A circular floor plan looks over an interior atrium with a zen-like space of water, rocks, and trees.

Tuxedo Park, a gated community of 56 units clustered around a private courtyard, is located in Chicago’s River North, an area that experienced a rapid rise in residential construction throughout the 1990s. This two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse was the developer’s model when the complex was built in 1996. In a Chicago Tribune article, local architect Roy Kruse said Tuxedo Park was “reminiscent of turn-of-the-century London rowhouses with the brick-and-stone facades.” Listed at $699,000 with $464 monthly HOA fees, the home comes with an attached one-car garage and outdoor front yard space. This particular unit has never been on the market before.

Nestled among mature trees on a quiet cul-de-sac in suburban Burr Ridge, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence is a custom design from 1992. Wojciech “Voy” Madeyski, who studied architecture in his native Poland, settled and worked in the Chicago area from 1966 until his death in 2015. The architect created an oversized single-family home of almost 7,000 square feet of living space with such luxuries as a wine room, cigar room, and second kitchen. The standouts here are the three-story wall of glass and two-story porch — plus a mirrored bar area!

Located in a block-long group of attached homes in Chicago’s Edgewater, this three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence just hit the market for $674,900 (plus $175 monthly HOA fees). Constructed in 1993, the extra-wide four-level townhouse has a one-car garage, two outdoor spaces, and full basement. The best part is that residents can walk to the train, buses, lakefront trail, Foster Beach, and numerous grocery stores.

The priciest listing at almost $2 million, this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom single-family house is located on a half-acre property near the historic 125-acre Bob O’Link Golf Club. According to an architectural survey completed by Highland Park’s Historic Preservation Commission, it was designed around 25 years ago by architects Stanley Tigerman and Margaret McCurry, major figures in the postmodern movement. Naturally, they included monumental gable roofs, glass blocks, and a mishmash of window shapes. In addition to its architectural pedigree, the home comes with a theater, half-basketball court, and in-ground pool — and it’s walking distance to town, the lake, and the Metra station.