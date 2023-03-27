Thirty miles north of downtown Chicago sits the small suburb of Riverwoods, a bucolic enclave on the banks of the Des Plaines River that is known for its notable examples of mid-century modern architecture. Edward Humrich, one of many architects living and working in affluent postwar suburbia, was responsible for more than 40 homes in Riverwoods. His work is sometimes called “Prairie Modern” in its relation to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie School and later Usonian designs that harmonized with nature. As noted by architectural historian Susan S. Benjamin, Humrich’s wood, brick, and glass houses follow the “Wrightian idiom:” long and low designs, featuring broad overhangs with exterior and interior spaces flowing into one another. And like Wright, Humrich designed furniture for his homes, usually made of natural wood and simple lines. This past month, two Humrich-designed residences originally built in the 1950s went on the market. Although not lavish architect-designed buildings, three other residences from the same time period and sharing the same modernist design sensibilities also hit the market.

With an asking price of $635,000, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in 1953, six years before the suburb of Riverwoods was officially established by local steel magnate Jay Peterson. Architect Edward Humrich created an artistic yet accessible passive solar design that blends seamlessly with its tree-covered 1.5-acre lot. Due to only having two owners, the home is perfectly preserved with its wood-planked and natural brick walls and board and batten ceilings. It’s open and airy with its south-facing wall of glass and numerous skylights. Small in size, I could definitely see an addition placed behind the garage as well as a rehabbed kitchen area.

In sometimes pricey Lincolnwood, we have a bit of a steal with this Humrich-designed home dominated by a large carport currently listed at $525,000. It is nice to see the 70-year-old building’s integrity intact, with natural wood ceilings and walls that have not been painted white (yet). As stated in his 1992 obituary in the Chicago Tribune, Humrich was not formally trained as an architect, though he briefly worked for Robert Seyfarth and admitted to being greatly influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright. After looking at his two simple designs of redwood, cypress, and Chicago common brick, you can definitely acknowledge the Wright connection.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Evergreen Park has been in the same family for three generations since it was originally constructed in 1951. On the market for $420,000, it is a time capsule in every possible way, specifically the kitchen, bathrooms, and rec room. The vintage kitchen features wood cabinets, avocado-colored stove, and a backsplash of copper and light green tiles. All three bathrooms with colorful Vitrolite tiles are in great condition. But the best part? There’s a wet bar in the basement. From the colorful linoleum floor and wood-paneled walls, to the Lannon stone fireplace and checkerboard wood ceiling, how can you not love all the retro elements?

Staying in Evergreen Park to share another mid-mod home that is still in the hands of the descendents of the original owner, who built it in 1965. The exterior of this multi-family tri-level reminds me of the S. Richard Klarich-designed home in Chicago’s Beverly I wrote about a couple weeks ago. A few cool vintage elements include terrazzo flooring, a pink-tiled bathroom, and a rock formation on the lower level. The front of the property is a single-family residence with three bedrooms, plus one full and two half bathrooms. A three-unit apartment building is attached at the back. Considering it’s income-producing, $524,900 isn’t a bad price.

Located in the mid-century modern enclave of Plum Grove Estates in Palatine, this sprawling ranch from 1959 was completely remodeled with tasteful updates. Not far from Interstate 290, the community full of winding roads and plenty of open space was conceived by well-known city planner Carl L. Gardner & Associates, along with landscape architect Harold O. Klopp. Salt Creek is literally in the backyard of this home that sits on more than an acre of land. With four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the 2,800-square-foot single-family residence is for sale for $575,000 with $250 annual HOA fees.