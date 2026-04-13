When you think about South Barrington’s real estate options, the suburb’s ubiquitous McMansions are probably what immediately comes to mind. That’s why I never expected to come across a modernist design there — and by none other than a student of Mies van der Rohe. Peter Roesch, originally from Germany, arrived in the U.S. as a Fulbright scholar to study at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He then worked for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill before setting up his own firm with James W. Hammond in 1961. No surprise that he lived in a pied-à-terre in a Mies-designed building. In addition to the South Barrington home, this week’s roundup also includes the former personal residence of architect Ross De Young in New Lenox — a suburb better known for its numerous subdivisions than unique designs. All of the following properties are architecturally distinctive in their own ways, especially the home for sale in Elgin, which was designed by a woman architect.

Photographs courtesy of Zillow

Although this Peter Roesch-designed home is currently contingent, I thought the remarkable property was still worth sharing. Situated on just over an acre of land, the 6,284-square-foot, three-bedroom residence features a simple, light-brick front facade. In contrast, the rear of the home boasts large walls of glass with views of the 85-acre Lake of the Coves, supposedly the largest man-made lake in Cook County. That water theme continues with the indoor pool, private sauna, and whirlpool spa (plus a dedicated dog-wash room). I love all the craftsmanship, from the Miesian touch of the travertine flooring to the sculptural copper hood over the fireplace. There is also a conversation pit and a Mies-like walled patio off the bedroom.

On almost an acre of land surrounded by the Indiana Dunes National Park, this striking modern design would likely stand out anywhere — especially with that bold red color. The 3,264-square-foot, four-bedroom residence with heated limestone floors encapsulates what living with nature is all about. Directly adjacent to the open-concept “dream” kitchen is the living room with a fireplace surrounded by windows, which almost has an indoor campfire feel. All the interior spaces appear to have floor-to-ceiling windows, even in the shower. Last on the market in 2013, this architecturally significant home probably won’t be for sale long, even with an asking price that is nearly 84% higher than when it last sold.

Architect Ross De Young’s personal residence, which he designed in the 1970s, was last sold in 2011. Nestled in a natural setting with mature trees on a dead-end street, this 3,760-square-foot home features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The first thing I noticed as I quickly scrolled through the photos was the Scream statue next to the driveway (though I don’t think it’s included in the sale). Upon further review, I have to say the backyard with pathways is a real selling point, along with a rooftop deck to take in the surroundings. I also liked the open staircase, parquet flooring, and the kitchen, which offers ample cabinet and counter space, perfect for gatherings.

Elgin is known for its numerous historic Victorian homes, so I was surprised to see this mid-century modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home for sale located on the west side of the city. As described in its real estate listing, the 1952 home with redwood siding was “designed by a female student that studied under Frank Lloyd Wright.” Intrigued, I thought I could find out more, but unfortunately could not. The 2,320-square-foot, custom-designed home has remained in the family for three generations since it was originally built. While retaining vintage details, the house has been updated with a newer kitchen and upgrades to the air conditioning and its entire electrical system.

The city of Harvard is about 63 miles from Chicago, and less than 20 miles from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Near the High Point Conservation Area, this contemporary cubist-like design is unexpected in such a rural part of McHenry County. The 4,252-square-foot, four-bedroom home sits on nearly 25 wooded acres with nature trails, ensuring privacy. The open interior is bright and airy with views of the surrounding nature from all the rooms. There is also a screened porch right off the kitchen, which comes with quartz countertops, a marble island, and a Miele convection oven. The property also includes a heated saltwater in-ground pool with multiple seating areas and a horse barn with a fenced paddock.