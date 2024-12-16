It’s only December and we still have a lot of cold weather ahead of us, but there’s no better time than now to catch some real estate vitamin D. The following five properties for sale, all located in the western suburbs, offer plenty of that. They all feature sunrooms, which are the perfect place to relax and soak up some rays. An all-season sunroom typically has a substantial number of glass windows, designed to maximize as much sunlight exposure as possible. This can be particularly challenging to find in the Chicago area, where we often spend a lot of time indoors during the colder months. Whatever natural light homeowners can get, they embrace it and reap the benefits (although the electric bills can be high because of a sunroom’s high energy consumption). Aside from bringing more light in, sunrooms are quite flexible: These rooms could become an office, craft/reading area, or entertainment space — and they can help increase a property’s overall value.

Images courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

While Frank Lloyd Wright receives most of the attention in Oak Park, E.E. Roberts, the architect of this impressive Prairie School home, was responsible for designing hundreds of buildings in the area. This nearly 5,000-square-foot residence with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms was originally built for J.L. Simmons in 1912. It features beautiful details like a Rookwood fireplace, historic woodwork, and a vintage glass chandelier in the dining room. For sale for the first time in almost 20 years, this property has struggled to attract a buyer, having been on the market since the summer. Perhaps its high price tag and annual $42,000 taxes are a factor? Regardless, it certainly has a lot going for it. In addition to its stunning architecture, the home is located near downtown Oak Park, the Cheney Mansion, the high school, and the farmers market.

Let’s move on to Oak Park’s sister suburb River Forest to check out this updated three-bedroom home that comes with over 2,000 square feet of living space. Located on a corner lot, the residence has a nearly 82% increase in asking price since it last sold four years ago. But you can see why with all its great details, including hardwood flooring, a curved staircase, a modern kitchen, and a finished basement that offers a variety of possibilities. I really like the sunroom directly off the main living room, which features a beamed ceiling, as well as the glass porch at the rear of the home. The fully fenced backyard with perennials and mature trees appears quite spacious. The property is less than a block from the Metra station and is within walking distance of Forest Park’s business district, G.A.R. Woods, and Keystone and Washington Common parks.

This delightfully cute home, partly adorned with ivy and featuring a stylish black and white exterior, is situated in the Harding Woods area, right on the edge of the Salt Creek Woods Nature Preserve. All the main living space is conveniently located on the first floor, which includes a primary bedroom, while additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the upper level. At the rear is a large enclosed sunroom. The renovation, completed in 2016, not only freshened up the exterior, but also added a gourmet kitchen and a modern mudroom. Also, a new furnace and air conditioning system were both installed in 2022. The backyard is spacious and extends behind the two-car garage, offering a range of possibilities for the next homeowner.

This 2,568-square-foot single-family residence, with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, is an American Foursquare, known for its boxy shape and simple design. This type of home often includes sunrooms, either as a rear addition or an enclosed front porch, which works well with the house’s square form. You could easily add glass doors, as seen in the other listings, to separate the sunroom space from the rest of the interior. One drawback is that the property appears to have a narrow backyard. However, the leafy suburb of Riverside, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in 1869, is renowned for its many green spaces scattered throughout the town, in addition to the Des Plaines River that winds its way around. Please note that the dog is not included.

On the western border of Chicago, here is a classic brick bungalow with a terra cotta tile roof that has hit the real estate market for the first time in 20 years. The 3,100-square-foot home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is in excellent condition for its age and asking price. It comes with all the craftsmanship you can expect from a bungalow, such as stained glass windows and beautiful woodwork. Due to their front window projections and side entrances, some oversized bungalows, like this one, have sunrooms. Lovely French doors separate this space from the rest of the living room. Believe it or not, the buyer will only be the third owner since the home was built over 100 years ago.