There is no doubt that the communities bordering Chicago are considered suburbs, even if it can sometimes be difficult to tell them apart from the city itself due to their density and infrastructure (they even share the same street names and public transportation systems). One such town is Evanston, but there’s also Lincolnwood, an inner suburb surrounded by Chicago on three sides. Originally known as Tessville, “a haven for speakeasies and gambling during Prohibition,” it later experienced significant population growth after World War II, largely due to the construction of the Edens Expressway. There’s also Morton Grove, which — while it doesn’t share a border with the city — many foodies believe is the place to find the best Chicago-style deep dish pizza. It’s home to the original Pequod’s Pizza with Burt’s Place located nearby. And from a real estate perspective, the town’s median home price is $413,000 — quite reasonable, considering it is only 14 miles from the Loop. Let’s take a look at what’s for sale in the suburbs just across the border, including an architecturally unique home that has never been on the market before.

Photos courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

This 1968 four-bedroom residence on a corner lot was designed by architect Stuart Kenneth “Ken” Neumann, who got his start working for the architectural firm Loebl Schlossman Hackl & Dart before striking off on his own in Michigan. One of Edward Dart’s signature touches was the use of interior brick, which you can see throughout this home, even in the main bathroom. But can we talk about that conversation pit? I personally wouldn’t change a thing about this custom design — on the market for the first time ever — which includes slanted wood beam ceilings, a circular wet bar, and geometric kitchen drawers made by NEFF. The primary bedroom opens directly to the outdoor patio. Plus, it comes with an attached heated three-car garage.

Staying in Lincolnwood to share this charming four-bedroom home that is just steps from the city border. Walk one block and you’ll find yourself in Chicago’s Forest Glen. Inside the 2,815-square-foot residence is a living room with cathedral ceilings and original wood beams that date from the time of the home’s 1930s construction. Did I mention there’s an elevator? I also have to point out the checkerboard pattern floor in the basement. Right off the eat-in kitchen is a glorious sun room with skylights that were added just over 20 years ago. The property is within walking distance of Edgebrook Park and the Edgebrook Metra Station.

In Morton Grove, there is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape Cod-style residence situated on a wooded half-acre lot at the end of a dead-end street. The charming yellow cottage comes with loads of character throughout its 1,642-square-foot interior. Just look at all that wood paneling, which could easily be painted white to fit with contemporary trends. The kitchen was renovated in 2017, while a full bathroom was completely remodeled the next year. It also includes updated electric, a hot water tank, and a seal-coated driveway. Contingent in August, this property has returned to the market at the same asking price.

Located just half a mile from Howard Street, the border between Chicago and Evanston, is a “newer” 3,200-square-foot residence. The property is now on the market for the first time since its construction around 10 years ago. The open interior includes a kitchen with a white quartz waterfall island, Bosch appliances, and custom cabinetry that seamlessly connects to the family room, with a deck just outside. There are four bedrooms on the second level, with the potential for a fifth in the fully finished basement, as well as a conveniently located upstairs laundry room.