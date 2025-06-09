It was revealed a few weeks ago that Naperville has surpassed Joliet to become the third most-populated municipality in Illinois, according to U.S. census estimates. Between 2023-24, the city added almost 2,000 residents, bringing its total population to 153,124. Naperville now has more residents than Fargo, North Dakota; Savannah, Georgia; and New Haven, Connecticut. It has come a long way from its founding as a small settlement by Joseph Naper in 1831. It was also ranked as the third best place to live in Illinois and 76th best place to live in the country, according to U.S. News & Word Report. This ranking is based on five main factors: quality of life, monetary value, desirability, job market, and net migration. Although some parts of the city can be sprawling with lots of suburban tract homes, the downtown has a pedestrian-friendly commercial area filled with restaurants and shops. Its picturesque riverwalk along the DuPage River is certainly a plus, along with a large historic district that includes part of North Central College campus. People who have called Naperville home include actor Bob Odenkirk, game show contestant “Jeopardy James” Holzhauer, and WNBA star Candace Parker.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Let’s begin our journey through Naperville on the north side of town near Arrowhead Park with this unique open-concept residence that spans 4,500 square feet. Featuring a modern, sleek exterior with most of the windows located at the rear, this home includes five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and a finished basement. The ceiling height is accented by the wood beams that go across the combination living/dining room and eat-in kitchen. There are French doors that lead to a paver patio. Some other cool details are the exposed brick walls as well as the fact that three of the bedrooms have spiral staircases leading to their own loft spaces.

Just outside the historic district and close to downtown Naperville, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick charmer is located on the highly desirable Sleight Street. Given this area’s appeal, it’s no surprise that the property is contingent less than a week after being listed on the market. The covered front porch, complemented by the arched front door, is truly a dream come true for old house lovers. The interior, spanning 2,100 square feet, has a lot of charm with its vintage woodwork, original hardwood flooring, and built-ins. I particularly love that nook right off the kitchen. But the 1920s home has plenty of updates, including a finished basement, a new roof, luxury bathroom, and irrigation system for the outdoor space.

Naperville has a significant number of high-end homes, which used to be defined by McMansions throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. However, that style has lost its appeal in favor of other residential trends, such as the white modern farmhouse. This luxury five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence features all the latest design decor and finishes with lots of black, white, and gray, accented by pops of color. (Check out that peacock mural in the dining room!) There is so much love while looking through the nearly 6,000-square-foot interior: an amazing walk-in bedroom closet, an elegant black bar in the basement, and a snazzy kitchen pantry. The outdoor space includes an 800-square-foot rooftop deck above the attached garage.

As I mentioned above, it just wouldn’t be Naperville without its share of McMansions. This 3,068-square-foot, six-bedroom residence is one of 1,500 homes in the development located in what’s described as the “highly coveted” White Eagle Club, a private 27-hole golf course designed by the Arnold Palmer Group in the southwest part of town. The $230 monthly HOA fees cover amenities such as security, lawn care, tennis courts, and a community pool and clubhouse. The home has a first-floor primary bedroom suite, a two-story family room, a finished basement with lots of flexible spaces, and a backyard with a deck, paver patio, and mature landscaping.

On the east side of Naperville, there is a custom-designed, four-bedroom ranch that is not the kind of property you see every day. The home has 16-foot-high ceilings in the living room, complete with a giant skylight and fireplace. What makes this home even more unique is that all the bedrooms open into a large central recreational area that features a whirlpool. Because why not? The property is located on an acre of land that features a large deck, pergola, and enclosed gazebo. The asking price for the 4,354-square-foot house, which is on the market for the first in nearly 40 years, was recently reduced.