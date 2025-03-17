As the weather warms up and we approach the first official day of spring, who isn’t thinking about getting away, whether to a second home for the weekend or just for a day trip? I have always been intrigued by the historic beach communities near the Indiana Dunes, which are only about an hour from the city of Chicago. Before World War II, Dune Acres was a summer resort community with only a dozen year-round families. It mainly consisted of weekend or summer homes, ranging from beach shacks without electricity to log cabins (the last one was built in 1937). Alden Studebaker, nephew of the town’s founder, William A. Wirt, built all of Dunes Acres’ log houses, except for the Clubhouse. According to this report, “The logs came from Oregon and had to be precise in shape and taper to fit together properly. The logs were hauled from the South Shore in a specially devised rig, piled along the road at the building site, then lifted into place by a ‘gin pole,’ a pulley device about 20 or 30 feet tall. For houses at higher elevations along the ridges…railroad tracks were built on which carts carried the logs and other materials to the top, power provided by a one and one-half ton truck.” Right now, one of those log cabins is for sale for the first time in almost 35 years. Let’s check out that property, along with four other homes in Northern Indiana that are currently on the market.

Photos courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

This week’s priciest property is also the most unique. This lakefront residence is one of several log cabins built in the 1930s as part of the initial development of Dune Acres. It is located on Circle Drive, which was once known as “Gasoline Alley” due to the original owners of the log cabins and stone houses on this street, all of whom worked at the Standard Oil Company. This 3,193-square-foot, four-bedroom home, full of vintage interior details, was originally owned by Dr. T. Hunton Rogers, a research chemist. It is now owned by architect Tony Belluschi, whose father was a prominent architect in Portland. In order to make the most of the beautiful views, he added an expansive glass-and-cedar room to the rear, as well as a deck and a bridge leading to a three-story-high gazebo.

According to Crain’s, this contemporary cedar-clad design by local architect Fred Bamesberger was originally constructed nearly 20 years ago as a weekend retreat for a Chicago couple, in keeping with the “getaway” theme of the area that dates back almost a century. The nearly 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom residence takes full advantage of its natural wooded site and the surrounding Indiana Dunes, which encircles the historic town of Beverly Shores. It has several striking features, including 10-foot-high ceilings and walls of large windows that bring in lots of light and frame picturesque outdoor views. The patio, covered and screened porches, and landscaped garden provide perfect spots to sit back, relax, and enjoy the scenery.

This stylish midcentury modern home is located almost directly on the lakefront. But don’t worry: It is right across the street from a path with direct beach access. This 2,823-square-foot residence includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a combo living/dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a lower level with guest quarters and a separate entrance. There is also a private walkway to a detached two-car garage along with a rooftop deck, a courtyard, and a covered porch. If you’re looking for a quick getaway, this might be a good place for you: The property is only a half hour from the state border with Chicago (depending on traffic, of course).

Miller Beach is a unique community in Gary with five miles of beaches, 20 miles of interconnected hiking/bicycling trails, and a walkable downtown. Here you’ll find a wooded retreat that offers ample privacy while just steps away from Lake Michigan. Within walking distance, you will also find Marquette Park, West Beach, numerous hiking trails, and an entrance to Indiana Dunes National Park. Plus, the South Shore train station is conveniently located nearby. This 1,768-square-foot home features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, an open-concept living/dining room, and a large outdoor space with plenty of potential.

This contemporary design with an angled roofline sits atop the tallest dune in Porter Beach. It has been on and off the market since 2023. (I wonder if the high price, at least for this area, might be a determining factor for its failure to sell.) Spanning just over 4,000 square feet, the home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and is located on more than half an acre of land. The best feature is the wraparound outdoor space, which includes a half-open balcony and a screened porch, helping to connect the home with the trees and beautiful surroundings. The property is situated near a trailhead in the Indiana Dunes National Park, as well as the Indiana Dunes State Park Bird Observatory.