Chicago’s northernmost community area, Rogers Park, located nine miles from the Loop, was originally developed as a village in the 19th century and features a wide range of housing types. Named after developer Patrick L. Touhy’s father-in-law, the village was established in 1878 with some of the earliest settlers being John V. Farwell and Luther Greenleaf (I hope you’ve noticed the street name connection here). The city annexed Rogers Park in 1893, but with its then predominance of single-family homes, the area retained the feel of a commuter suburb until the building boom of the 1920s. That is when many multi-unit structures and apartment hotels began to dominate the now urban landscape, which was helped by the expansion of the elevated train line from Wilson Avenue to Evanston. Rogers Park and neighboring West Ridge grew from 10,000 residents in 1914 to more than 96,000 by the end of the 1920s. Today, Rogers Park is one of Chicago’s most diverse neighborhoods, closely reflecting the overall demographics of the city. Let’s take a look at what is currently on the market, which includes several properties close to or directly on the lakefront.

Photos courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

This Tudor Revival six-flat, orange-rated in the Chicago Historic Resources Survey, was originally designed by architect Edward Nordlie in 1931. Nordlie worked as a chief plan examiner for the city’s Department of Buildings. Hopefully, the next owner will not alter the charming details of this 1,900-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, which includes $550 in monthly HOA fees. What’s not to love? From the original mosaic floor and decorative columns to the built-in breakfast nook and vintage pink and green tiles in the bathrooms, this home is full of character.

Thanks to DuSable Lake Shore Drive ending at Hollywood Avenue, several North Side condo buildings are located directly on the beach and lakefront. The Breakers is a highly sought and rarely available property: It features a 5,000-square-foot private lakeside veranda with an outdoor fireplace and grills, along with an exclusive private beach that includes a boat room for storage. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo offers direct water views from the main living spaces. The $873 monthly HOA fees cover several amenities, including an on-site parking space.

According to the Rogers Park/West Ridge Historical Society, this American Foursquare was originally built for James Garvin in 1919. The 4,210-square-foot residence features an enclosed front porch, which is fairly typical of this architectural style, along with five bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and a finished basement. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated, yet vintage elements have been preserved, like the beautiful woodwork and built-in hutch in the dining room. Although the property is just a short walk from the Jarvis CTA Red Line station, it also includes a detached five-car garage, providing lots of storage space.

This 1,681-square-foot townhouse, located close to the lake, beach, and Loyola Park, is an excellent option for buyers seeking the feel of a single-family residence. With east and west exposures, vaulted ceilings, and skylights, the three-story residence, which features two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, gets plenty of natural light. The overall interior has a clean, updated appearance, while outside is a cozy patio. The $250 monthly HOA fee covers an attached garage parking spot, insurance, landscaping, and snow removal.

Classic courtyard buildings are found throughout Chicago, and West Ridge/Rogers Park is no exception. Located adjacent to Loyola Beach and Park, this condo has the feel of a loft with exposed brick walls, open ductwork, and French doors that open into one of the two bedrooms. The unit, with low $380 monthly HOA fees, has an open-concept floor plan and includes a south-facing balcony. Given its price and location, it is no surprise that the property is contingent as of this writing only a month after hitting the market for the first time in 16 years.