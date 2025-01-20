Whether they are famous figures or not, I have always been intrigued by the personal residences that architects design for themselves. The family home of Ronald Backhus was listed on the market this past week for the first time since its completion in 1965. I am not the only one interested in this mid-century modern home; the property has had 65 showings in just three days, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. In my opinion, the large demand shows that some buyers prefer unique homes over the cookie-cutter designs prevalent today — specially when such properties are offered at a reasonable asking price, even if they are on the smaller side (originally, there were four bedrooms, but some of that space was converted into an office after his children moved out). Backhus was primarily known for his commercial and industrial work, although he undertook some residential projects as well. For instance, in 1978, he converted the former McCormick-Patterson Mansion in Chicago’s Gold Coast into nine high-end condominiums. He passed away in 1998, while his wife, Virginia, died just over two years ago at the age of 90. Hopefully, their home will end up in the right hands. With that in mind, I thought I’d explore the area near Backhus’ architecturally significant home and see what other interesting properties are for sale in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.

Photography courtesy of Redfin

Set on almost two wooded acres in the Brightwood subdivision, near the Hickory Creek Preserve, the 2,094-square-foot, one-story residence features a stripped down and minimalist design. The interior is flooded with natural light, thanks to its expansive glass walls and skylights. Constructed from solid brick and cedar wood, the home is somewhat small as it only has two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. There is vintage built-in seating and shelving in the living room, while updates include a newer roof and concrete driveway. Restoring this architectural gem will require a great amount of work, including building a garage, but it has lots of potential, plus plenty of acreage for possible expansion.

One of Palos Park’s most recognizable and admired homes, this 1897 Victorian is located on a 1.5-acre corner lot featuring beautiful landscaping. The outdoor space is undoubtedly a selling point, with a pergola, brick-laid patio, abundance of mature trees and greenery, and one of the town’s oldest surviving barns. Beyond the front porch, the interior includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a bonus area in the attic. Despite its historic charm and extensive grounds, the property has struggled to attract a buyer, having been on and off the market for the past year and a half.

I must admit that I wasn’t particularly impressed by the exterior of this historic 1920s bungalow when I first looked at it. But you can’t judge a book by its cover. Remodeled in 2023, the residence has a large front porch, four bedrooms on the main level, two full bathrooms, and a chef’s kitchen. The renovation opened up the interior while preserving some vintage details, like the original built-ins. The finished (and colorful) basement includes a large laundry room and two additional bedrooms. The expansive, gated property also includes a side yard and new solar panels, which can be transferable to the next homeowner. The best part is that it’s located near the downtown area, train station, and bike/walking paths.

This three-acre property was originally constructed in 1981 as the personal residence of the developer of Equestrian Estates, which is surrounded by some of the area’s oldest horse farms. I’ll just say there is a lot going on inside this 7,500-square-foot residence that comes with six beds and four full baths. Potential buyers will appreciate the high ceilings, wooden walls and beams, spacious kitchen with ample counter space, and the walk-out basement, which is ideal for entertaining. I absolutely love the double-sided river rock fireplace, though I’m not sure everyone will like the unique bathroom with its sunken tub. There is also a home gym, sauna, and in-ground pool. If you can look past the aesthetics, the house has incredible bones and offers plenty of potential for anyone looking for something truly one-of-a-kind.

This custom-built, shed-roof design by Airhart Construction definitely takes full advantage of its mature wooded lot in an unincorporated neighborhood that borders Winston Woods Park. Spanning just over 3,500 square feet, the three-story home includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a walk-out basement, and arguably the coolest feature: a glass-covered, fully screened deck that overlooks the secluded property (there are two more decks, plus firepit areas). Recent updates include a new furnace, a newer air conditioning system, and newer Pella windows. Since first being listed in October, the asking price has been recently reduced by $7,000.