In the world of real estate, it is always interesting to check out what properties are for sale in Hyde Park. The area offers a wide variety of historic and architecturally significant homes, including these properties located near the University of Chicago campus. Did you know there was an earlier version of the institution, known as Old University of Chicago, founded in 1856 that shut down 30 years later? It was on a 10-acre piece of land donated by then-Senator Stephan A. Douglas at Cottage Grove Avenue near 35th Street, directly across from his Oakenwald estate. The present-day university in Hyde Park is legally a separate institution. It was established in 1890 with donations from Marshall Field and John D. Rockefeller. Interestingly enough, it just so happens that the former home of one of the university’s founding faculty members is currently for sale. This property is listed in the $1.9 million range and has been on the market for a month. Other available properties are significantly lower in asking price, such as two condos listed at $359,000 and $375,000.

Photos courtesy of Redfin

Our most expensive listing is the work of New York City architectural firm of Mann, MacNelle & Lindeberg, who designed a set of Renaissance Revival rowhomes, known as Professors’ Row, in 1903. According to Susan O’Connor Davis’ book Chicago’s Historic Hyde Park, this six-bedroom single-family residence was originally owned by Kurt Laves. A mathematician and astronomer, Laves was among the group of professors who founded the University of Chicago in 1890. There is much to love here: the seating area under the intact Gothic windows in the front room, the coziness of the home’s three wood-burning fireplaces, and the rear veranda overlooking the backyard.

If you’re a homebuyer seeking privacy away from the street, here is a 1960s midcentury modern townhome that spans 2,100 square feet and features three bedrooms and two a half bathrooms. It appears this property hasn’t sold in awhile, so the interior might need some updates. However, there are still some great architectural details, including exposed brick walls, parquet flooring, and a wood-burning fireplace. The home also includes a finished basement and two outdoor spaces: a front meditation garden enclosed by brick walls, and a rear east-facing deck that is perfect for entertaining guests.

In East Hyde Park, this historic six-unit building, originally constructed in 1909, is our most affordable listing for sale. The 1,700-square-foot condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with monthly HOAs of $600. What stands out to me is its stunning interior: the sunroom adjacent to the large living room, the stylish dining room that makes a statement, and the refreshed galley kitchen with new appliances, flooring, and banquette seating. The property also boasts an excellent location as it is just steps from the lakefront, the Museum of Science & Industry, Jackson Park, and a nearby Metra stop.

The long block of Harper Avenue between 57th and 59th streets is a historic development known as the Rosalie Villas, established by Rosalie Buckingham and designed by architect S.S. Beman in 1883 — Hyde Park’s first planned community. This 3,200-square foot, five-bedroom Victorian now features an upgraded interior, including central air conditioning, new bathrooms, an open-concept kitchen with a separate breakfast area, and a fully finished basement with a gaming area. The property is close to the university, Lab School, businesses along 57th street, and public transportation.

Here is another vintage condo, with $620 monthly HOAs, located right in the heart of Hyde Park. According to the AIA Guide to Chicago, this 1905 brick six-flat is one of a pair designed by architect Carl M. Almquist, whose work includes hundreds of buildings found throughout the city. Both structures feature “fluted columns supporting porches on all levels.” Beyond its striking exterior, what makes this four-bedroom, two-bathroom condo stand out are its charming details: the uniquely shaped window next to the covered front balcony, the intact butler’s pantry off the kitchen, and an original “shaving closet” tucked between two bedrooms.