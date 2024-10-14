Anyone who resides in or spends a significant amount of time in Chicago knows that Clark Street is one of the city’s major roadways. Sports fans know it all too well, as the corner of Addison and Clark is home to the legendary Wrigley Field. Beginning at Howard Street on the Evanston border, Clark works its way down through the entire North Side, traverses the Loop, and ultimately dead-ends at Cermak on the edge of Chinatown. That’s a total of nearly 100 blocks. It makes sense that the street, formerly known as Green Bay Road, plays such an important role in the city. The route was once part of an expansive Native American trade network that connected tribes of the Illinois Confederation to Wisconsin and beyond. Named after military leader George Rogers Clark, who captured what is now Illinois from the British during the Revolutionary War, it was one of the original streets laid out by surveyor James Thompson in his 1830 plat of what is now the Loop. Of course, not everyone wants to live on a busy street, but some people enjoy this aspect of city life, especially for its access to CTA trains and buses. Plus, the angled street is often used by bicyclists. Let’s travel from Lincoln Park to the South Loop as we explore what properties are currently for sale along Clark Street.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

According to the AIA Guide to Chicago, this residence is part of a historic block known as the Andrew McNally Row Houses, which was last listed in 1991 selling for $305,000. Built in 1885, it was designed by the notable architect Joseph Lyman Silsbee, who also created the nearby Lincoln Park Conservatory. The Victorian-era glass hot house and the country’s second-oldest zoo are only a couple blocks away from this property. Plus, it’s close to plenty of shops, restaurants, and the Green City Market. The three-level brick and stone property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and lots of potential for serious rehabbers. I can envision transforming the brick-walled courtyard into a charming outdoor space.

Photo courtesy of Redfin and Chicago Home Properties

The development of Sandburg Village in the 1960s was a controversial urban renewal project. Today it serves as a relatively affordable option between two high-end neighborhoods: Old Town and Gold Coast. Located in the sought-after Kilmer House, this east-facing one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit backs up to Clark Street, making it extremely convenient for public transportation users. Rarely available and presently contingent, the ground-floor condo comes with an 840-square-foot interior that opens up to a large and shaded brick patio. The $839 monthly HOA fees include everything (specifically on-site management) except electric.

Our priciest property is located at the southeast corner of Clark and Schiller in the Gold Coast. The 1970s postmodern double house was designed by Larry Booth, a founding member of the Chicago Seven and principal architect at Booth Hansen. Behind the brick facade with attached garage is a bright and airy space with 11-foot-high ceilings. The 3,000-square-foot interior has some interesting design elements, including repeated curved walls that separate the front room and dining area, as well as in the alcove of the primary bedroom (one of three in the home). I also like the numerous skylights and open staircase treads. The downstairs family room opens up to an award-winning walled outdoor space, which truly looks like a private oasis in the heart of the city.

Superior West, a boutique 48-unit mid-rise building by JFJ Development, was constructed exactly 20 years ago. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit comes with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the intersection of Superior and Clark in River North, as well as Chicago’s spectacular downtown skyline. The open-concept, 1,325-square-foot condo, which has $807 monthly HOA fees, features an in-unit washer and dryer, a walk-in closet, a new furnace, and a balcony. If you’re in the middle of everything, why have a car? Not only is the 22 bus route right outside your door, but the Brown and Red Line stations are also nearby.

Part of the South Loop Printing House Historic District, the Thom/Columbian Building was originally designed by architects Davidson and Weiss in 1922 for a number of local printing companies. Now Harrison Street Lofts, the historic brick structure was converted into residences in 1998. This 1,315-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo features 12-foot-high concrete ceilings, a gas fireplace, and side-by-side laundry. For car lovers, I-290/90 is nearby, and public transportation users have endless options within walking distance (or across the street): LaSalle Blue Line, Harrison Red Line, the 22 bus, and LaSalle Metra.