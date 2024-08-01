1 / 6 Litchi 33 Johannesburg, South Africa Must-see artist: Tyla My style: Adventurous/street 2 / 6 Tianna Livingston 27 New York Must-see artist: SiR My style: Fearless, vibrant, chic 3 / 6 Haley D’Ambrosio 21 New Jersey Must-see artist: Chappell Roan My style: Versatile, Carrie Bradshaw, cunt 4 / 6 Christian Phomsouvanh 27 Utah Must-see artist: Megan Thee Stallion My style: Street meets athletic 5 / 6 Jasmine Laurent 28 New York Must-see artist: Labrinth My style: Risky 6 / 6 Elijah Heiberger 25 South Dakota Must-see artist: Chappell Roan My style: Streetwear meets athletic Lollapalooza 2024 Fashion: Our Favorite Looks By David Syrek Photos by Sam Rice August 1, 2024, 7:41 pm Whether their must-see artists are at the top or the bottom of the bill, these Lolla attendees get high style marks from us. This year is all about statement accessories, mixing textures, layering up, and serving a lot of attitude.