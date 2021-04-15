Chicago magazine’s editorial department seeks motivated, enthusiastic college graduates for help with fact checking, story research, interview transcription, and some administrative tasks. Interns are also encouraged to pitch ideas and write for various sections of the magazine. Our paid positions are four to five days a week, and occasionally weekends, so please state your availability in your application.

Qualifications:

A bachelor’s or master’s degree in journalism, creative writing, literature, or similar discipline

Experience fact-checking, researching, or writing for a magazine, newspaper, or other media

Knowledge of Chicago magazine and its format

Familiarity with Chicago Manual of Style and WordPress a plus

Applications:

Applications are taken on a rolling basis. The next opening is for a three-month stint beginning in mid-June with a possible extension of three to six months. There will likely be another opening in September.

To apply, candidates should email a resume, writing samples, and a cover letter stating their qualifications and availability to internships@chicagomag.com.

Tribune Publishing, Chicago’s parent company, is committed to hiring people with diverse backgrounds, voices, and visions. Be yourself. Bring yourself. Because that’s the only way we will deliver on our mission to provide meaningful journalism to the diverse communities we serve. We hold ourselves accountable for fostering inclusion and opportunity across race, gender, age, creed, identity, and experience. Join us.