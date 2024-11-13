1. Let’s Taco ’Bout It Over Lunch

Califa de Leon, the first-ever Michelin-starred taquería, is coming to Chicago for the first time and has partnered up with Tacombi Wicker Park and Fulton Market. To kick off this limited-time event, Califa de Leon will be hosting a special pop-up November 13 at Tacombi’s Wicker Park location where, for that night only, all four of their award-winning tacos— Bisteck, Costilla, Gaonera, and Chuleta—will be sold. If you miss this day, don’t worry: You will still have the chance to try two out of the four tacos at both locations until the 28th. November 13-28. instagram.com

2. Chicagoans On Ice

You can now practice your triple axels and Bonalys (at your own risk) at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park. Free skating lessons will also be available early morning during the weekends for skaters of any age at three levels: beginner, intermediate, and hockey skills Admission is free; reservations are required. November 15-February 2. chicago.gov

3. It’s All or Stuffing

Being a turkey isn’t always a bad thing, especially at the 16th Annual Turkey Trot event taking place at Rainey Park, brought to you by the Chicago Park District in an effort to facilitate group fitness events at community parks throughout November. This one-mile race begins at 9 a.m. and is open for ages 6 and up, and the top three finishers receive a prize. Register in advance or on the day of. November 16. chicagoparkdistrict.com

4. Keep on Steppin’

Award-winning steppers Dawud and Lura will be at Avalon’s Chicago Steppin’ event, ready to guide you through the fundamentals of steppin, a Chicago-born dance rooted in Lindy Hop, Swing, and Bop. Whether you are a simple beginner or a seasoned expert, you will have the chance to learn essential techniques and a series of combinations based around the signature six-count step. November 16. chipublib.com

5. ‘Tis the Season

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Randolph Street Market Festival. There is no shortage of vintage and modern shopping for men, women, and children as there will be 125 sellers in attendance. (Good news, gift wrapping and personal shopping assistance will also be available). In addition to that, the festival will have craft cocktails, fancy foods, informal modeling, DJs, and kids’ crafts. November 16-17. randolphstreetmarket.com