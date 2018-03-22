Sleeping Village Keeps the Party Going All Day

Its curious name notwithstanding, this two-month-old all-day bar’s vibe is far from snoozy. The spacious main room awakens in the late morning, when laptop toters settle into blue leather booths with pastries and Dark Matter coffee. As the day progresses, mugs give way to pint glasses, and a convivial crowd populates communal high-top tables.

The team behind Logan Square stalwart the Whistler owns the bar and brings that same gritty yet welcoming feel to the multifaceted space. But instead of cocktails, the focus here is beer and cider, with 56 varieties offered. A palpable buzz sets in come nightfall, when an adjacent 300-seat theater hosts musical and comedy acts, both local and national. The party stops around 2 a.m., and finally, for just a few hours, the village sleeps.

3734 W. Belmont Ave., Avondale

This article appears in the April 2018 issue of Chicago magazine.

