Four Ways to Outfit Your Kid Locally
Dress the little one in unique, homespun clothes made by these Chicago artisans.
1 Greyboy
The clothes:Sydney Walters’s collection of casual hand-printed T-shirts, pajama sets, beanies, aprons, and more is gender neutral for cool kids everywhere. Look for simple, graphic illustrations like a coy raccoon or a bottle of hot sauce.
Price:$12 to $48
All in the details:Walters teaches workshops in the city on printmaking, macramé, and other crafts to inspire kids to get artsy.
2 Lilla Barn
The clothes:Bergen Anderson says that her boldly patterned threads are created with durability in mind and meant to last through several generations of hand-me-downs.
Price:$15 to $120
All in the details:Anderson believes that eco-friendly practices go hand in hand with good design: Leftover fabric scraps get transformed into accessories like bow ties.
3 Wolfechild
The clothes:Classic cuts allow the sweetly patterned fabrics in earthy colors to shine in Claire Wolfe Boockmeier’s matching separates, jumpers, and more. The gathered-waist dresses all but require a prairie to romp around in.
Price:$15 to $150
All in the details:Boockmeier’s mother stops by her Rogers Park studio once a week to sew hems and buttons.
4 Lindsey Berns
The clothes:Styles from her own childhood inspire Berns’s retro collection: Think jackets made from vintage quilts, peasant blouses, and embroidered pinafores.
Price:$70 to $285
All in the details:Berns will embroider customers’ initials into her quilt jackets.
Share
Advertisement
Heritage Bikes Opens West Loop Shop
1 week ago
Have Some Philanthropy With Your Fashion
2 weeks ago
Get These Cubs-Inspired Shoes at Allbirds
2 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.