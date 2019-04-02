 Edit Module

The Gallery Scene You Don’t Know About

If you’re looking for the city’s most dynamic and provocative art — and quite possibly the next generation of exemplary creators — skip the museums and trendy galleries and dive into the world of artist-run spaces.

Published today at 10:36 a.m.

Above:(left) Amanda Assaley; (right) an installation by Iván Navarro 
Photos: (Assaley) Stephanie Bassos; (installation) courtesy of Chicago Manual Style
Chain Reaction preview
Photo: Courtesy of Lithium

Chain Reaction

We ferret out some of the best artist-run spaces by asking fellow gallerists

 

Artists on the Verge preview
Art: Jarvis Boyland

Artists on the Verge

Get to know these local emerging stars before everyone else does

 

It's a Gallery preview
Photo: Courtesy of Chicago Manual Style

It’s a Bathroom! It’s a Garage! It’s a … Gallery?

Five spaces that make creative use of real estate

 

Share

Edit Module
Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.