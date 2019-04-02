The Four Best Pickled Foods in Chicago
1 Pickled watermelon rinds at Vie
Chef Paul Virant wrote the book on pickling (literally — it’s called The Preservation Kitchen), so it’s no surprise that these fresh-tasting and snappy slivers, which he arrays atop (what else?) foie gras, are the stuff of vinegary dreams. Part of the $35 foie gras appetizer. 4471 Lawn Ave., Western Springs
2 Pickled plums at Kumiko
Petal-like sheets of barely tart plums, meant to adhere to your short rib slices with a dollop of mayo, lend brightness to what would otherwise be a cloyingly rich bite. Part of the $28 short rib appetizer. 630 W. Lake St., West Loop
3 Garlic dill spears from Full Belly Pickles
Have you ever eaten an entire jar of tart, crisp cukes swimming in mustard seeds and dill fronds in one sitting? Would you like to try? $8 for a 24-ounce jar. fullbellypickles.com
4 Giardiniera from Central Pickling
This husband-and-wife team do all their ultrafine vegetable dicing by hand — and they’re not afraid of a little (well, a lot of) heat. $8 for a 20-ounce jar. centralpickling.com
