Stevie Wonder’s Campaign Advice to Obama: Quit Smoking
Skip to that and other interesting tidbits with our index to Valerie Jarrett’s new memoir, Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward.
Axelrod, David
toe-to-toe sleeping arrangements on Air Force One couch, 197
briefcase of jewels
as gift from Saudi royals, 193
See also Axelrod’s 2015 memoir, Believer
Brokaw, Tom
flirting with, 165
Dip Room
as slang for White House Diplomatic Room, 198
Emanuel, Rahm
butt in Axelrod’s face, 195
“equal-opportunity screamer,” 176
holding down Jarrett’s skirt in a breeze, 199
favorite Chicago restaurant
See RL
Ford, Harrison
napping on City Hall couch, 203
“I think it’s going to be a problem”
See Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s 2008 media blitz
movie choice on election night 2016
See Doctor Strange
Obama, Barack
inscrutable emotions, 217
last-second arrival to WTTW debate, 127
not a morning person, 162
sad salad lunches, 218
strong opinions on wedding cake, 262
Obama, Michelle
Susan Sher on a young Michelle’s résumé (“Very impressive! Does NOT want to practice law”), 105
“Who the hell is your fiancé?” (see Obama, Barack)
popcorn, pajamas, big-screen TV, and wine
as plan for watching Congress vote on the Affordable Care Act, 227
Streep, Meryl
mistaking call about Presidential Medal of Freedom for prank, 203
“Such a pleasure to meet you. I’ve heard wonderful things about you”
See Donald Trump’s go-to greeting
Wonder, Stevie
offering campaign advice for Obama (“You need to tell him to stop smoking”), 151
