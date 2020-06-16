Best New Restaurants Our annual ranking, complete with the latest delivery and carryout options and patio openings.

It’s been an interesting year in dining, to say the least. When we started putting this list together back in January, little did we know how drastically things would change in a matter of weeks. In a way, this ranking is a snapshot of that innocent, pre-pandemic moment. But take heart: All 15 of these thrilling, innovative restaurants are on track to fully reopen when restrictions finally lift, and the majority of them are already offering modified menus and service that vividly reflect the energy, dedication, and creativity that put these spots on our list in the first place. We’ve updated this online edition accordingly. So feast your eyes, and then get out there and, well, feast!