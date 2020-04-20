The Four Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

The Burdick Cookie at L.A. Burdick Photo: Jeff Marini

1 The Burdick Cookie

at L.A. Burdick

Can’t decide between getting a cookie or a candy bar? The chocolate-and-walnut-crammed version at this New Hampshire import will spare you from having to choose. $4. 609 N. State St., Near North Side

2 Chocolate Chunk Cookie

at Beatrix

Beatrix calls its menu concept the “new healthy,” so sure, get your kale salad, but then swing by the dessert case and grab this cookie. It has loads of melty chips and a soft, crinkly texture. If this is healthy, more please. $2.95. Eight locations. beatrixrestaurants.com

3 The World’s Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie

at Tempesta Market

Who knew that the creators of the B. Franklin, the greatest turkey sandwich in the city, could also make a cookie so chewy and chocolaty? $3. 1372 W. Grand Ave., West Town

4 Chocolate Chip Cookie with Sea Salt

at HotChocolate Bakery

If you can demolish half a package of Chips Ahoy in a single sitting, seek out Mindy Segal’s take — it’s super crunchy and cheffed up with a hint of sea salt. Swing by at happy hour (3 to 5 p.m. daily) and get three for $5. $2.25. Revival Food Hall, 125 S. Clark St., Loop

Editor’s note: Beatrix and Tempesta’s cookies are currently available for delivery; HotChocolate Bakery and L.A. Burdick’s are not.

This article appears in the April 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

