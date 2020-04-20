The Four Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 The Burdick Cookie
at L.A. Burdick
Can’t decide between getting a cookie or a candy bar? The chocolate-and-walnut-crammed version at this New Hampshire import will spare you from having to choose. $4. 609 N. State St., Near North Side
2 Chocolate Chunk Cookie
at Beatrix
Beatrix calls its menu concept the “new healthy,” so sure, get your kale salad, but then swing by the dessert case and grab this cookie. It has loads of melty chips and a soft, crinkly texture. If this is healthy, more please. $2.95. Eight locations. beatrixrestaurants.com
3 The World’s Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie
at Tempesta Market
Who knew that the creators of the B. Franklin, the greatest turkey sandwich in the city, could also make a cookie so chewy and chocolaty? $3. 1372 W. Grand Ave., West Town
4 Chocolate Chip Cookie with Sea Salt
at HotChocolate Bakery
If you can demolish half a package of Chips Ahoy in a single sitting, seek out Mindy Segal’s take — it’s super crunchy and cheffed up with a hint of sea salt. Swing by at happy hour (3 to 5 p.m. daily) and get three for $5. $2.25. Revival Food Hall, 125 S. Clark St., Loop
Editor’s note: Beatrix and Tempesta’s cookies are currently available for delivery; HotChocolate Bakery and L.A. Burdick’s are not.
Share
Advertisement
Reflections From an Out-of-Work Pizzaiolo
5 days ago
The Future of Dim Sum
5 days ago
When Shutting Down Is an Act of Love
5 days ago
Perilla Perfects Sardines Conservas
6 days ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.