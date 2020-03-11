There’s a Great New Bowl of Ramen in Des Plaines

Pizza lovers, rejoice: Bartoli’s has opened a second location with deep dish and tavern-style pies. No less a pizza expert as Steve Dolinsky is excited about the news, so us mere pizza mortals should be pretty darn hyped. The new location (which is owned by the grandson of the original founder of Gino’s East) is at 658 North Ashland Avenue, West Town.

If you’re an Andersonville sandwich fan, this might be a disappointing week for you — Jerry’s announced that it was closing its large location on Clark Street. The owners are opening a modern Middle Eastern spot in the same space called Fiya later this spring. Meanwhile, you can still get Jerry’s sandwiches at their Lincoln Square location (4739 N. Lincoln Ave.).

As the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold, including in Chicago, Chinatown is being hit very hard — various news outlets have reported that traffic in the neighborhood is down. That’s why the updated Fooditor guide to Chinatown is so welcome right now. It’s a comprehensive, in-depth guide to some of the best spots, new and old, that are worth a visit.

One of the best bowls of ramen in the area is in… Des Plaines? According to Tribune reporter Nick Kindelsperger, it’s at Chicago Ramen (578 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines). He visited a ton of ramen spots all over the city and ranked his 12 favorites, with Chicago Ramen and Menya Goku (2207 W. Montrose Ave., North Center) tying for the top spot. Even better, he picks the right bowl to guide you in ordering.

I love some bubbly, and bargain bubbly is the best kind. Purple Pig (444 N. Michigan Ave., Near North) is running a super cool special this week, called Cava, Pintxos, and Pig. For $45, you get three bites (including boquerones with Spanish olives) and three different pours of sparkling wine. It’s actually part of a larger Cava Week promotion around the city, so keep your eyes open for specials at any of your favorite Spanish-influenced spots.

This week, the Lost Lake (3154 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square) team is heading to Jamaica to tour some distilleries. While they’re away, Death & Co., the popular chain of cocktail spots with locations in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York (and which is scouting a Chicago location), will be taking over the bar, serving up a special menu of tropical drinks through March 14.

This article appears in the April 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







