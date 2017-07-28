Libanais Restaurant and Bakery Has Sweet and Savory Delights

Upon entering Libanais, a Lebanese bakery and café that opened in Lincolnwood a few years back but recently moved to expanded digs, you’re greeted with a stunning, honeyed display: pieces of baklava (around $1 each), golden brown and glistening. But that’s just the start. You’ll also find sheet pans of bright orange kenafa nabulsi ($2.45), a baked confection of shredded phyllo dough and mild, creamy cheese, as well as date-stuffed, shortbready ma’amoul cookies (around $1 each). Savory delights beckon, too, in the form of a giant spit of beef and lamb shawarma, dripping with fat and perfuming the air with the scent of meat. And, best of all, everything tastes even better than it looks.

3300 W. Devon Ave., Lincolnwood

This article appears in the August 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

