Add Some Death to Your Home at the Oddities Flea Market
If Wednesday Addams grew up and held a rummage sale, it might look a lot like the Oddities Flea Market. Drawing from taxidermy, gothic history, and the dark arts, this Brooklyn-based traveling emporium, coming to Logan Square’s Stan Mansion August 24 to 25, has something for every fan of the peculiar. Here, three picks sure to add some life (or death) to your home.
For Dissection Devotees
Custom mortuary-to-wall pieces from ScientificWoman feature freeze-dried anatomical specimens for your perpetual viewing pleasure. From $30
For Aspiring Surrealists
Photographer Karen Jerzyk crafts elaborate, playful, and twisted portraits. What girl’s fantasy doesn’t include pink rotary phones and entrails? $20
For Staring Contest Champs
OddBallOddity sets prosthetic eyeballs in its rings. The window to your soul can now be worn on your finger. $178
Share
Advertisement
We Were the Grounds Crew
2 days ago
Best of Chicago
1 week ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.