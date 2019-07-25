A Cider Bar With a Very Cute Origin Story Right Bee Cider’s new taproom buzzes into Logan Square.

Charlie Davis Photo: Jeff Marini

Tell me if you’ve heard this one: Boy meets girl. Boy woos girl with his home-brewed hard cider. Girl loves it, marries boy. Then boy and girl bottle the brew and slap a cute name on it: Right Bee Cider — as in “right beside her.” Aww.

That was back in 2014. Five years later, Charlie Davis and Katie Morgan opened a full-fledged cidery, the first documented one inside the city limits since Prohibition, in May. In their Hermosa taproom they brew and package three year-round offerings plus several specialty releases.

At the risk of sounding sappy, their ciders really do taste like they’re crafted with love. Blossom (1) is subtly bright, a semidry sparkler flavored with cherry blossoms and myrtle. Hermosa Rosé (2) is a summer-only brew tinted pink with hibiscus and rose hips. And Dry (3) is the classic, a tannic beauty made with nothing but fermented apples from Michigan. Vive l’amour. 1830 N. Kostner Ave.

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

