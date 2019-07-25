A Cider Bar With a Very Cute Origin Story
Right Bee Cider’s new taproom buzzes into Logan Square.
Tell me if you’ve heard this one: Boy meets girl. Boy woos girl with his home-brewed hard cider. Girl loves it, marries boy. Then boy and girl bottle the brew and slap a cute name on it: Right Bee Cider — as in “right beside her.” Aww.
That was back in 2014. Five years later, Charlie Davis and Katie Morgan opened a full-fledged cidery, the first documented one inside the city limits since Prohibition, in May. In their Hermosa taproom they brew and package three year-round offerings plus several specialty releases.
At the risk of sounding sappy, their ciders really do taste like they’re crafted with love. Blossom (1) is subtly bright, a semidry sparkler flavored with cherry blossoms and myrtle. Hermosa Rosé (2) is a summer-only brew tinted pink with hibiscus and rose hips. And Dry (3) is the classic, a tannic beauty made with nothing but fermented apples from Michigan. Vive l’amour. 1830 N. Kostner Ave.
